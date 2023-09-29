Judge to End Michael Oher Conservatorship With Tuohy Family

Michael Oher no longer has a conservatorship with Leigh Anne Tuohy and Sean Tuohy. According to PEOPLE, Shelby County Probate Court Judge Kathleen Gomes said on Friday she's terminated the conservatorship. Oher filed a petition in August, claiming that the Tuohy family tricked him into making them his conservators.

"Michael trusted the Tuohys and signed where they told him to sign," the legal filing, obtained by PEOPLE, claimed. "What he signed, however, and unknown to Michael until after February 2023, were not adoption papers, or the equivalent of adoption papers."

Per ESPN, Gomes is not dismissing the case as Oher has asked that the Tuohys provide a financial accounting of money they might have come to them as part of the agreement claiming they used his name, image and likeness for their financial gain and lied to him that the agreement meant they were going to adopt him.

The Tuohys said the conservatorship was to comply with NCAA rules that would have kept Oher from attending Ole Miss. "When it became clear that the Petitioner could not consider going to the University of Mississippi ['Ole Miss'] as a result of living with the Respondents, the NCAA made it clear that he could attend Ole Miss if he was part of the Tuohy family in some fashion," the Tuohys' Sept. 14 court filing said. Oher claims he found out he was not adopted in February. The Tuohys said Oher lied about that, saying that he was fully aware that they were his conservators, according to Oher's book I Beat the Odds.

Oher played college football at Ole Miss and was named an All-American offensive lineman in 2008. He was selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2009 NFL Draft and helped the team win the Super Bowl during the 2012 season. Oher played for the Tennessee Titans and Carolina Panthers, and his NFL career ended after the 2016 season. His story is told in the Academy Award-winning movie The Blind Side, which stars Sandra Bullock as Leigh Anne Tuohy.

"The Blind Side is verifiably authentic and will never be a lie or fake, regardless of the familial ups and downs that have occurred subsequent to the film," The Blind Side producers Broderick Johnson and Adam Kosove said in a statement. "Indeed, scores of trusted individuals, not the least of whom is Michael Lewis, one of our country's most respected writers and journalists and the author of the book The Blind Side, have spoken of their first-hand knowledge of the authenticity of the Tuohys loving Michael dearly and raising Michael as their son through the end of high school, and then throughout college and onto the NFL."