Washington Redskins Players Ready to Fight Construction Workers for Putting up Cowboys Flag

The Washington Redskins are not happy with some construction workers right now. During their training camp practice, the Redskins players noticed a Dallas Cowboys flag hanging at a building site right next to where the facilities.

🚨🚨”Ready to FIGHT somebody”🚨🚨#Redskins react to construction workers putting a Dallas Cowboys flag up at work site next to Redskins training camp!!! @wusa9 @WUSA9sports #HTTR pic.twitter.com/4WhmccwIbj — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) July 31, 2019

Redskins wide receiver Trey Quinn was angry about the Cowboys flag in Redskins country.

“The receivers are down there closest to it,” Quinn said when talking about the flag. “I pointed it out to everyone. We were ready to take it down and fight somebody.”

Punter Tress Way is happy the Cowboys flag was taken down very quickly.

“I would like to think that we had some really intense fans run up there and tear it down,” Way said. “I’m not sure what happened, but when I looked up I saw it and when I looked up again it was down.”

It’s clear the rivalry is real between the Redskins and the Cowboys as they have been battling since 1960. Unfortunately for the Redskins, the Cowboys have had the upper hand in the series as they have a 71-43-2 record. And when it comes to the recent meetings, the Redskins are not having much luck beating the five-time Super Bowl champs as they have lost five of the last six meetings.

So what about this year? How are both teams looking? The Redskins are coming off a 7-9 record in 2018 and they finished third in the NFC East. As a result of their struggles last year, Washington they added safety Landon Collins from the New York Giants and they also added quarterbacks Case Keenum and rookie Dwayne Haskins since Alex Smith will likely not play this year after suffering a leg injury late last season. Because the NFC East will be competitive, the Redskins may have a tough time reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

As for the Cowboys, they are coming off a season where they won the NFC East and reach the divisional round of the playoffs. Dallas looks ready to make another playoff run, but the thing that looms over their heads are contracts as quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott are looking to get new deals soon.