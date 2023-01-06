Washington Commanders' Mascot 'Major Tuddy' Is Getting Absolutely Roasted

The Washington Commanders have a new mascot, and it led to some interesting reactions on social media. This past weekend, the Commanders introduced Major Tuddy to the fans. He's a giant hog that pays homage to the Hogs offensive lineman that helped Washington win three Super Bowls in the 1980s. The bad news is Major Tuddy couldn't help the Commanders keep their playoff hopes alive as they lost to the Cleveland Browns 24-10 and got eliminated from playoff contention.

"It's part of football," Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz said about the fans booing the team during the game, per ESPN. "I get it. I've seen a lot in my seven years and I've experienced a lot. I get it. I didn't have my best day today, and I wish it would've went differently. I feel like I let some of my teammates down there early in the game, put us in a hole a little bit."

Washington has been through its share of changes recently. After dropping the "Redskins" nickname in 2020, the team adopted "Commanders." Additionally, the Commanders could be under new ownership as the owners are exploring a potential sale. But what do fans think of Major Tuddy?