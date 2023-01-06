Washington Commanders' Mascot 'Major Tuddy' Is Getting Absolutely Roasted

By Brian Jones

The Washington Commanders have a new mascot, and it led to some interesting reactions on social media. This past weekend, the Commanders introduced Major Tuddy to the fans. He's a giant hog that pays homage to the Hogs offensive lineman that helped Washington win three Super Bowls in the 1980s. The bad news is Major Tuddy couldn't help the Commanders keep their playoff hopes alive as they lost to the Cleveland Browns 24-10 and got eliminated from playoff contention. 

"It's part of football," Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz said about the fans booing the team during the game, per ESPN. "I get it. I've seen a lot in my seven years and I've experienced a lot. I get it. I didn't have my best day today, and I wish it would've went differently. I feel like I let some of my teammates down there early in the game, put us in a hole a little bit."

Washington has been through its share of changes recently. After dropping the "Redskins" nickname in 2020, the team adopted "Commanders." Additionally, the Commanders could be under new ownership as the owners are exploring a potential sale. But what do fans think of Major Tuddy?

Major Tuddy

One person wrote: "The most accurate mascot in all of sports would be warpig in Washington DC."

A GOAT?

One person asked: "First, the Sean Taylor mannequin and now this? Who is the guy in charge of marketing..George Costanza??"

Bothersome Name

One Twitter user pointed out: "A major isn't even a commanding officer, they are admin between being company commanders (captains) and battalion commanders (Lt. Colonels) serious L."

From the Stands

One fan said: "That's why we should've been Named the Washington Hogs and named the mascot after Joe Bugel."

Closer Look

A Twitter user wrote: "This so bad. Looks cheap as hell. Wrong uniform. Major tuddy and not commander tuddy? This is getting embarrassing."

Not a Fan

One person said: "What a terrible looking mascot. Just think, someone got paid to come up with this and then even more people listened to the idea, looked at the mockups, and gave it the green light."

From Kyle Brandt

And this fan responded: "The only redeeming value of this mascot would be that the pig motif is in honor of the Hogs offensive line from the glory days. Has the franchise suggested that this is the case?"

