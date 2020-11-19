Warriors' Klay Thompson Suffers Torn Achilles, Will Miss 2020-21 Season

✖

Klay Thompson will not be playing for the Golden State Warriors this upcoming season. The three-time NBA Champion suffered a season-ended tear to his right Achilles tendon. The injury occurred on Wednesday during a workout in Southern California, the team announced. He is excepted to make a make full recovery and will return for the start of the 2021-22 season, according to ESPN.

Thompson was playing with several NBA players in Los Angeles and felt pain in the calf area after landing on his leg. Bob Myers, general manager of the Warriors said coach Steve Kerr and members of the Warriors training staff were set to fly to LA to visit Thompson.

"It's one of those deals where you don't really know until you know," Myers said to reporters after the NBA Draft on Wednesday night. "You can be hopeful, you can be concerned. I'm probably all those combined, and until we know more tomorrow, I'll just hope for good news." This will be the second consecutive season Thompson will miss due to injury. He was able to play this past season as he tore his ACL in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors. He has spent more than a year rehabbing and gearing up for the 2020-21 season.

Thompson was drafted No. 11 overall by the Warriors in 2011. Along with winning three NBA titles, Thompson was selected to the All-Star game five times and has been named to the All-NBA Third Team in 2015 and 2016. He's also the 2016 winner of the Three-Point Contes and won a gold medal as he helped the US team win it all at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Losing Thompson is a big blow to the Warriors who are looking to bounce back after a tough season. Without Thompson and Steph Curry for most of the year, the Warriors posted a 15-50 record, their worst mark since 2011 when they only won 23 games. On Wednesday, the Warriors selected James Wiseman No. 2 overall, and the expectations are high for the big man from Memphis.

"We had a chance to watch him work out and have dinner with him a couple weeks ago," Kerr said. "He was so impressive, he's just bursting with potential. So, we're excited to get him, a lot of work ahead, but he's excited to be coming here, and we're excited to have him, and should be a great partnership."