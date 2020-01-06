Vikings WR Stefon Diggs Trolls Saints Head Coach Sean Payton in His Face After Playoff Game

The Minnesota Vikings upset the New Orleans Saints in the playoffs and one Vikings player decided to have some fun with the Saints head coach once the game was over. Stefon Diggs walked to the middle of the field to shake Sean Payton’s hand after the 26-20 victory. But before the handshake took place, the Vikings wide receiver decided to have fun with Payton by doing the “Choppa Style” dance in front of him. The dance is something Payton and the Saints have done in the locker room after a win, so Diggs thought that was the best time to do it.

Payton did not talk about Diggs after the game, but he did talk about why the team lost after having such a strong regular season. Payton said via the team’s official website: “Obviously, (it was) a difficult loss. I felt, really, at the end of the day, that they made a few more plays, enough more plays than we did. It took us a while offensively to get going. I think that they did a handful of things to, kind of hinder us in the running game. We finally gained a little bit of momentum in the second half. I thought that defensively we held up. Tip your hats to Minnesota; they deserved to win. It’s always difficult when it happens in the playoffs. There is no follow-up game, so you go from there.”

Diggs only finished with two catches for 19 yards in the win, so there was frustration as he wanted more opportunities to make plays. But when push comes to shove, the win is more important and the Vikings are one step closer to reaching the Super Bowl. As for the Saints, they suffer another playoff loss after winning the Super Bowl in 2010. With the team reaching the playoffs the last three seasons and coming up short each time, one has to wonder if the window is closing for Drew Brees and company.