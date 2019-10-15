Vikings WR Stefon Diggs Rocks ‘Soul Plane’ Cleats Prior to Sunday’s Game

Getting in the right mindset for an NFL game is critical and can be achieved with the right music and the right pregame outfit. There are many players that run around shirtless in the snow while others use special playlists. Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs, however, used specialty cleats themed after the movie Soul Plane.

According to photos posted on Twitter by user Mache275, the Vikings’ receiver warmed up for the big home battle against the Philadelphia Eagles in a red pair of cleats that said Soul Plane on one side and showed Snoop Dogg in his role as Capt. Mack.

As Mache did say, he wasn’t able to fully portray Godfrey, who portrayed Gaeman in the film.

Today’s pregame and game cleats for @stefondiggs. For pregame he’s going with the Soul Plane pair featuring @snoopdogg as Capt. Mack (sorry Godfrey you got blurred out in my portrait lol) and for game time he’s repping the @nfl #crucialcatch #skol pic.twitter.com/W5DxwZrtRr — Mache- the guy who does the art on the shoes. (@MACHE275) October 13, 2019

For the actual game, Diggs put on a special pair of cleats in order to avoid any potential blowback or fines from the league. Instead of the Soul Plane kicks, he sported a pair to support a Crucial Catch. This is the annual endeavor by the league that supports early detection and the ongoing fight against cancer.

Heading into Sunday’s game, there were questions swirling about Diggs and his role on the Vikings. Once the top option in the passing attack and the hero of the Minneapolis Miracle from the 2017 playoffs, he had taken more of a secondary role while Adam Thielen became the primary target of quarterback Kirk Cousins.

In the first five games of the season, Diggs had only registered one game with more than three receptions and had topped 100 yards receiving once. Both came in week four when he brought in seven receptions for 108 yards against the Chicago Bears.

In week six, however, Diggs was the primary man responsible for a victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. He tallied seven receptions for 167 yards and three touchdowns on the day, including two in the second quarter that both traveled more than 50 yards.

“I assumed we were going to continue doing what we’ve been doing,” Diggs said about the previous focus on the rushing attack, per NFL.com, “But with certain plays that were coming up during the week in practice, I sensed something different. I was like, ‘Alright, we might be throwing the ball a little bit.’”

The Vikings certainly did throw the ball with considerable success, and Diggs was the primary beneficiary. Whether this success is owed to his Soul Plane cleats is unknown, but he certainly justified the decision to wear the Dogg-centric shoes.

