Vikings Rookie Defensive Lineman Shot 4 Times, Gets Promising Health Update

Minnesota Vikings rookie defensive lineman Jaylen Twyman was shot four times while visiting an aunt in Washington D.C., his agent, Drew Rosenhaus told Adam Schefter of ESPN. The good news is Twyman is expected to make a full recovery as he doesn't need surgery. There were "superficial exit wounds" and the "Xrays were negative." Twyman was shot while sitting in a vehicle.

“Wrong place, wrong time,” Rosenhaus said. “In talking to him today, he’s going to be OK - that’s all that matters. We’re thankful he’s OK. He will make a full recovery.” Twyman, 21, was drafted by the Vikings in the sixth round of the draft this year. He played college football at Pittsburgh where he was named to the All-ACC First Team in 2019. In 2020, Twyman decided to opt-out of his final season and declare for the 2021 NFL Draft.

"My decision came down to financials," Twyman said to DraftWire in September. "My family needs me. My mom, my dad and my brother, they need me. I had some family matters that I can’t get into. I had to put my family first. That was the reason why I opted out." Twyman had a very strong 2019 season, recording 41 tackles and 10.5 sacks in 13 games. With him not playing in 2020, Twyman revealed what he was working on in order to get ready for the draft.

"Yeah, I’m missing the opportunity to play live football right now. I’m not out there chasing quarterbacks down, but I am working with coach Chuck Smith on my pass rushing ability. He’s another mentor of mine. Coach Rodney Williams is working with me, as well. I have so many good people in my corner right now. These are experienced coaches with proven track records. They’re keeping me right and making sure I get in the best shape of my life."

Twyman was drafted by the Vikings along with fellow Pittsburgh Panther teammate Patrick Jones II. "It's something that I was hoping and praying for when I was getting interviewed by the Vikings and I knew we were two potential prospects," Twyman said when asked about playing with Jones who tallied 17.5 sacks the last two seasons. "I've just been keeping my fingers crossed [that I'd be] able to reunite with one of my brothers, whether that was Rashad Weaver or Patrick Jones."