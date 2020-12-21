Vikings' Justin Jefferson Curses at Kirk Cousins After Incomplete Pass

✖

Justin Jefferson was a little frustrated with Kirk Cousins on Sunday. The Minnesota Vikings receiver attempted to catch a touchdown pass from Cousins in the second quarter of their game against the Chicago Bears. Cousins threw the ball too high, which led to Jefferson saying "F— Kirk!" and following that up with "Come on! Throw the ball!"

That led to speculation that Jefferson is not happy with Cousins. However, the 21-year-old LSU alum went to social media after the game to set the record straight. "Y’all love blowing stuff out off proportion," Jefferson wrote. "And I ain’t no diva don't get it twisted." Jefferson wasn't able to catch a TD pass on the series as the Bears forced a field goal. Chicago also ended up winning the game 33-27, but it was a big day for Jefferson, catching eight passes for 104 yards. Additionally, Jefferson made Vikings history on Sunday, surpassing Randy Moss' team record of catches by a rookie after catching his 70th pass of the season in the third quarter.

Justin Jefferson not happy with Kirk Cousins after this overthrow pic.twitter.com/Gli1wKZchC — Steven Ruiz (@theStevenRuiz) December 20, 2020

"I didn't even know I was that close to him," Jefferson said when asked about potentially breaking Moss' record early last week via the team's official website. "But that's pretty exciting to [potentially] beat him in receptions and be No. 1 on the board." Jefferson also said he hopes he can "beat his yards record also." Jefferson has had a monster rookie season, catching 73 passes for 1,182 yards and seven touchdowns. He's less than 200 yards away from breaking Moss' rookie record, tallying 1,313 yards in 1998.

"I’m making sure I’m studying and looking over plays at night on my iPad when I’m laying down and chilling," Jefferson said in a GQ interview earlier this year, talking about when he's doing to prepare for the NFL Draft. "As long as I’m doing that, I’m still being reminded of the formations and maintaining my football smarts. [The NFL general managers] definitely want to see if I’m a smart football player. Luckily we had similar concepts at LSU, so it’s been more so seeing what NFL teams call those concepts, and adjusting from there." Jefferson was drafted No. 22 overall in April. He took the place of Stefon Diggs who joined the Buffalo Bills this past offseason.

