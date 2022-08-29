Victor Cruz Talks Finding NFL Fan of the Year for 2022 Season (Exclusive)

The 2022 NFL season will kick off on Sept. 8, which means a big competition is ready to kick off. With the help of Captain Morgan and former New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz, the NFL is looking for its Fan of the Year, and the winner will receive a trip to Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Cruz talked about what makes the NFL Fan of the Year contest special.

"It's really the true display of fandom, right?" Cruz exclusively told PopCulture. "To see exactly where these fans come from, exactly why they fight so hard for their fan base and for their team, and what they do and the lengths that they'll go for their team. So we just want to give back to that, and Captain Morgan is doing a tremendous job with that, and partnering with the NFL. All 32 teams are going to pick one lucky fan to represent their club at Superbowl LVII, and not only that, the fans will be able to choose who that fan of the year is through nomination, and through fan voting, and things like that. So it's not just a bunch of jurors picking some people, it's actually the fans picking who the fan of the year is going to be, so between Captain Morgan and the NFL running that initiative, and it's pretty cool."

Along with going to the Super Bowl, the winner will be honored on the NFL Honors show which takes place a day before the big game. Throughout the season, the 32 NFL Fan of the Year nominees will receive a series of prizes and take part in exclusive virtual experiences. The submission window for the contest opened on July 30 and will close on Oct. 3.

With Cruz playing his entire NFL career with the Giants, he knows about passionate fans. "They're real," Cruz said. "I mean, there's no sugar coating anything. They're going to tell you exactly how they feel, but when you're in their good graces, when you're playing good, when you're winning games, and you're a good citizen in the community, they pay you back, and it goes back tenfold, but man, you better be doing some winning in this town, because it could get scary out there; that's for sure. I've seen it. I've been on both sides of the coin, trust me."