Vice TV Releases Trailer for Chyna Documentary

Vice TV just released a trailer for the new documentary on WWE Hall of Famer Chyna. On Friday, Vice TV announced the upcoming premiere of Vice Versa: Chyna, the first-ever documentary about the rise and fall of the legendary WWE Superstar who died in 2016 following a fatal overdose. Vice Versa: Chyna is set to be released on Thursday, June 17th at 9 p.m. ET on Vice TV.

"She was billed “The Ninth Wonder of the World”- Joanie Laurer aka Chyna. As a World Wrestling Federation star (now World Wrestling Entertainment aka WWE), Chyna was a seemingly unstoppable force, an Amazonian warrior who went where women were not supposed to go, smashing through the glass ceiling and slaying her opponents," the synopsis states. "But after her abrupt dismissal from the WWE and losing the rights to her name, Chyna’s world slowly began to crumble. Attempting to navigate the loss of her career as well as cope with unhealed childhood trauma, drugs entered the star’s life. Chyna pivoted to participating in reality shows such as The Surreal Life and Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew, released adult movies, taught English in Japan and joined the Mormon church."

Before Chyna's death, her inner circle was filming her with the intent of making a new documentary called The Resurrection of Chyna. The project was never completed, and Vice Versa: Chyna will take a look at the people in her inner circle as they had their own issues and demons.

“Joanie aka Chyna's meteoric rise and fall is the stuff of Shakespearian drama, but underneath all that flash, she was an intelligent and sensitive person who struggled with addiction," Vice Versa: Chyna director Marah Strauch said. "This documentary will give viewers an intimate and unfiltered view of her personal journey as a pop culture icon and beyond and will compassionately tell the true story of Chyna's last year of life."

Fans will have access to exclusive videos from Chyna's last year of her life, footage from the abandoned documentary and interviews from people close to her, including her sister Kathy Hamilton, her mother Jan LaQue, former fiance and WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman and WWE Legend Mick Foley. Chyna had a lot of success in WWE, winning the Women's Championship, and the Intercontinental Championship twice. She's also the first woman to take part in the Royal Rumble match and the King of the Ring tournament.