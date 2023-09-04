Veteran NFL Linebacker Announces Retirement After Nine Seasons

A veteran NFL linebacker who spent the majority of his career with the Tennessee Titans is officially retired. Will Compton went to social media on Sunday to announce his retirement. Compton currently works for Barstool Sports as he's the co-host of the podcast Bussin' With the Boys.

"After 9, arguably 10, years in the NFL – I am officially retiring," Compton wrote in the social media post. "I truly can't put into words how grateful I am for this game and the people who have been on this journey with me. Thank you all so much. See you in Canton, OH."

Compton originally signed with the now-Washington Commanders as an undrafted free agent in 2013. He spent five seasons in Washington before signing a contract with the Tennessee Titans in 2018. The following year, Compton signed with the New Orleans Saints but was cut from the team before the season began. In October of that year, Compton signed a deal with the Oakland Raiders (now Las Vegas Raiders), and he was there for the remainder of the season. Compton returned to the Titans in 2020 and played in 12 games with one start. In 2021, Compton returned to the Raiders but only played in two games. During the 2022 season, Compton was planning to sign with the Atlanta Falcons, but the deal didn't happen due to some of his affiliation with The Barstool Sportsbook. In his NFL career, Compton played in 92 games and recorded 258 tackles, one sack and three interceptions.

Last month, Compton appeared on The Pivot podcast with former Titans teammate and Bussin' With the Boys co-host Taylor Lewan and talked about making the transition from NFL player to podcast host. "As we've gone on this journey and the whole process of it all, I think it's always been important for me to figure out that balance because you've been around me in the locker room," Compton said, per Barrett Sports Media. " I like to be very prepared; I like to also be very serious [and] I like to listen to a lot of things, but I also like to have a lot of fun. Knowing that my niche in the locker room was being like a locker room guy; being a camaraderie guy, I've always thought, 'How can I essentially do the same thing in this world with podcasting?' Any time we are going anywhere, it's just trying to bring that authenticity to it."