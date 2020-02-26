Vanessa and Kobe Bryant Fans Continue to Comment on Her Recently Revealed Instagram Tattoo Post

Vanessa Bryant attended the Celebration of Life memorial on Monday for her husband, Kobe Bryant, and her daughter, Gianna, as both died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26. Before the memorial, Vanessa posted a photo on Instagram of soccer star Sydney Leroux’s new tattoo of the No. 2 to honor Gianna as she wore that number while playing basketball. The post has been liked over 2.5 million times and fans continue to talk about Leroux honoring Gianna.

“Cheer up Vanessa,” one fan wrote, “it is very difficult to continue on this path without Gigi and Kobe, but you are strong and you have three more engines to keep on walking. Many of us have hurt, it is sad. Personally, my heart hurts even to breathe when I see the photos from Gigi. I ask God every day to help me and tell you strength to go on. I can’t imagine your life without them.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“You did so well speaking in front of millions…good job momma,” another fan wrote. “Hardest thing you will ever do. If I could hug you and your daughters I would. So much love to u.”

“Just want to say how brave and strong you are,” another fan added. “Can’t imagine how hard giving that speech today, truly inspiring. Wishing the best possible things for you and your family.”

“Vanessa the service was beautiful,” another fan stated. “May God give u strength through this devastating time be strong and prayers to u and your family.”

As the fans mentioned, Vanessa spoke during the ceremony which was planned at the last minute. Towards the end of her speech, Vanessa sent a final message to Kobe and Gianna.

“God knew they couldn’t be on this earth without each other. He had to bring them home to him together,” Vanessa said in regards to the tragic loss of both Kobe and Gianna, who passed away on Jan. 26. “Babe, you take care of our Gigi. And I got Nati, Bibi and Coco. We’re still the best team. We love and miss you, Boo Boo and Gigi. May you both rest in peace and have fun in heaven until we meet again one day. We love you both and miss you. Forever and always. Mommy.”

Leroux was loved by the Bryant daughters and she sent a message to Gianna.

“Gigi you were a star. Your dad told me that you were going to be better than he was. You had the gift no matter what you were playing,” Leroux wrote on Instagram. “I know you’ll be looking down on your mom and your sisters with your big smile while shooting hoops with your dad, doing what you both love. 2 will always be ours.”