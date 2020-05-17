Vanessa Bryant Reveals Book Dedication From Kobe After Helicopter Crash Victims' Autopsy Results Are Released

✖

Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26. Months later, his wife Vanessa showcased a book that he had helped create. She also revealed the heartwarming dedication that Bryant had made in which he referred to her as the "realist" in the relationship.

Vanessa posted photos on Sunday morning that showed Bryant's dedication to her from the inside cover of "Epoca: The Tree of Ecrof." The first was a picture of the book's cover, which was Lakers' purple. The second picture was of the message that the late NBA icon had forever immortalized. "For Vanessa. Thank you for always being the Realist to my Dreamer," Bryant's dedication read.

"Always learning from the best. [heart emoji] My Boo-Boo, my Dreamer... [book emoji]" Vanessa wrote in the caption of the photo. Several other Instagram users commented about how they also own the book and believe that it's truly special. They found it very sweet that Bryant had dedicated this project to his wife.

"Set in an alternate classical world dominated by sports and a magical power called grana, Epoca: The Tree of Ecrof is the story of two children: the lowly born Rovi and the crown princess Pretia who uncover and battle terrible evil and discover their inner strength along the way," the book's synopsis states. "Epoca: The Tree of Ecrof takes place at the most elite sports academy in the land, where the best child-athletes are sent to hone their skills. When Rovi and Pretia arrive, each harboring a secret about themselves, they begin to suspect that something evil is at play at the school. In the course of their first year, they must learn to master their grana in order to save the world from dark forces that are rising."

Vanessa posted this dedication in the days following the release of the helicopter crash autopsy results. The Los Angeles County coroner and medical examiner's office confirmed that all nine victims had died from "blunt trauma." The place of death was listed as "mountain side."

Additionally, the autopsy results confirmed that the pilot, Ara Zobayan, had no alcohol or drugs in his system at the time of the accident. The coroner and medical examiner's office had tested for several substances. The list obtained by TMZ included benzodiazepines, cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, marijuana, opioids, phencyclidine and amphetamines.