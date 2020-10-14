Vanessa Bryant Honors Family With New Tattoo on Her Foot

✖

Vanessa Bryant is honoring her family with a new tattoo. On Instagram, Bryant posted a photo of a tattoo she got on her foot, which had the names of everyone in her immediate family. It had her late husband Kobe Bryant, then her own name, then the names of their daughters — Natalia, the late Gianna, Bianka and Capri.

It's not clear when Vanessa Bryant got the ink, but based on another post, she received the tattoo from Mister Cartoon from his shop in Santa Monica, California. The post also showed Bryant posing in her sliver high heel to show off the tattoo. This comes shortly after the Los Angeles Lakers took down the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals to claim their 17th title. Bryant is a big Lakers fan as her husband led the team to five championships from 2000-2010. When the Lakers won on Sunday, Bryant sent a message to the team.

"Congratulations [Rob Pelinka]! Congratulations [Lakers]. Kobe was right, RP! 'Stay the course - block out the noise," Bryant wrote. Wish Kobe and Gigi were here to see this." Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis said Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash with Gigi and seven other people on Jan. 26, said the Hall of Famer did see the team win their 17th title.

"For Kobe, I know he's looking down on us super proud," Davis said. "Before the tragedy, he would come to the game and just tell us, "This is y'all year. This is y'all year. Go out and take it." He had a lot of confidence in our team. He had a lot of confidence in our organization to go out there and win it this year. When we brought out the Mamba jerseys, we had a different swag. It sucks that we didn't go undefeated [in the Mamba jerseys], but I know he would rather take this championship than a loss in a Mamba jersey. We miss him, and this is definitely for him." Davis and LeBron James were two big reasons the Lakers came out on top this season. And if Davis returns to the team next season, the Lakers will be big favorites to become NBA champions again.