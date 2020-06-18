Vandalism of Arthur Ashe Statue Sickens Onlookers

The people of Richmond, Virginia got a surprise at the start of the week as the Arthur Ashe Monument was vandalized. The phrases "White Lives Matter" and "Black Lives Matter" were spray-painted on the statue, which led to locals cleaning up and finding answers. It's not known who vandalizes the monument, but one man was caught on camera spray-painting "White Lives Matter" over "Black Lives Matter."

"Don't all lives matter?" the man said to the person asking him about the graffiti. He went to say "Why is it okay to spray-paint on this statue 'Black Lives Matter' and not 'White Lives Matter' what's the difference? I'm not a racist." The monument is located on Monument Avenue, which also features statues of five members from the Confederacy. Ashe, who died in 1996, was a Richmond native who changed the tennis game by being the first black man to win singles titles at Wimbledon, US Open and Australian Open. He was ranked No. 1 in the world in 1968 and finished his career with over 1,000 victories. Ashe retired from tennis in 1980 and was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 1985. Here's a look at fans reacting to the Arthur Ashe Monument being vandalized.