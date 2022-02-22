USWNT, US Soccer Reach Historic Agreement in Equal Pay Lawsuit

The United States Women’s National (soccer) Team (USWNT) and the United States Soccer Federation (USSF) have reached an agreement on the equal pay lawsuit. On Tuesday, it was announced that the USWNT will receive $24 million-plus bonuses that match the men. The players will split $22 million, which is one-third of what the women sought in damages. The USSF will also establish a fund with $2 million to benefit players in the post-soccer careers and charitable efforts to help grow the sport for women.

“We are pleased to announce that, contingent on the negotiation of a new collective bargaining agreement, we will have resolved our longstanding dispute over equal pay and proudly stand together in a shared commitment to advancing equality in soccer,” the statement read. “Getting to this day has not been easy. The U.S. Women’s National Team players have achieved unprecedented success while working to achieve equal pay for themselves and future athletes.”

The statement continued: “Today, we recognize the legacy of the past USWNT leaders who helped to make this day possible, as well as all of the women and girls who will follow. Together, we dedicate this moment to them. We look forward to continuing to work together to grow women’s soccer and advance opportunities for young girls and women in the United States and across the globe.”

U.S. women’s national team star Megan Rapinoe appeared on CBS Mornings to talk about the settlement. “It’s a little bit surreal to be honest,” Rapinoe said. “Obviously, we’ve been in this for a long time and coming from a long history of women that have fought to put this sport in a better place,” Rapinoe said.

“I’m just incredibly proud of the women on this team and all the women who this lawsuit represents, our greater extended team, lawyers, strategists and media people that helped us. Everybody’s been in our corner the entire time. I think the thing that I look forward to and I’m really proud of is that the justice comes in the next generation never having to go through what we went through.” The USWNT has been battling the American governing body of the sport for six years. The team is one of the best in the world, winning four World Cups since 1991 and four Olympic Gold Medals since 1996.