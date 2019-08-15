Megan Rapinoe Speaks Out After Equal Pay Mediation Talks Break Down

U.S. Women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe is not backing down after talks of equal pay broke down with the United States Soccer Federation. Rapinoe and teammate Christen Press made appearances on various national morning shows on Thursday and they said they are not backing down from what they want.

“If and when and ever they are willing to have a conversation about equal pay that starts there then goes forward, we’re always open for that,” @mpinoe tells @arobach. https://t.co/7RW7r32q9c pic.twitter.com/oGAEqu4oLn — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 15, 2019

“They’re the only employer that we could have playing for the national team, we’re the only employees that they could have, so for better or for worse we’re tethered together,” Megan Rapinoe, co-captain of the U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) said Thursday on Good Morning America according to ABC News. “I think that if and when and ever they are willing to have a conversation about equal pay that starts there and goes forward, we’re always open to that.”

“We won’t accept anything less than equal pay,” she added. “We show up for a game, if we win the game if we lose the game if we tie the game, we want to be paid equally, period.”

Press said they are doing this not just for them, but for women everywhere who are fighting for equal pay in the workplace.

“I think for us it’s more than about this moment or this team … It’s actually about women everywhere being treated equally and respectfully in the workplace so if that means that we’re going to go to trial then we’re going to do that, and we’re going to do it very confidently.”

The USSF released a statement on Wednesday which said the women are presenting “misleading” information.

“We have said numerous times that our goal is to find a resolution, and during mediation, we had hoped we would be able to address the issues in a respectful manner and reach an agreement,” the USSF said in the statement. “Unfortunately, instead of allowing mediation to proceed in a considerate manner, plaintiffs’ counsel took an aggressive and ultimately unproductive approach that follows months of presenting misleading information to the public in an effort to perpetuate confusion.”

“We always know there is more we can do,” the statement continued. “We value our players and have continually shown that, by providing them with compensation and support that exceeds any other women’s team in the world. Despite inflammatory statements from their spokesperson, which are intended to paint our actions inaccurately and unfairly, we are undaunted in our efforts to continue discussions in good faith.”

With talks breaking down, the case could now go to federal court according to Sports Illustrated (via CBS Sports) so it looks like there’s no end in sight for both sides.