USFL: Time, Channel and How to Watch All Games During 2023 Season

The USFL returns for its second season and there will be some changes from last year. In 2022, all eight teams played their games in Birmingham, Alabama. For this season, the USFL will have four host cities — Birmingham, Detroit, Memphis and Canton, Ohio. The professional football league will have a 10-week regular season, and the games will air on multiple channels, including Fox, NBC, USA Network and FS1.

"What a blessing to be able to bring America's favorite sport to more markets and create more excitement for our fans!" said Daryl Johnston, Executive Vice President of Football Operations. "Our regular-season matchups provide 10 weeks of highly competitive games. We're excited to start our next journey, and we're fired up to play in front of our new fans in four host cities."

Once the regular season comes to an end, the top two teams from the North Division and South Division will battle in two playoff games in late June. The winners of the two playoff games will compete in the USFL Championship Game at Canton's Tom Benson Stadium. Here's a look at how USFL fans can watch all the games this year.