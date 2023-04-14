USFL: Time, Channel and How to Watch All Games During 2023 Season
The USFL returns for its second season and there will be some changes from last year. In 2022, all eight teams played their games in Birmingham, Alabama. For this season, the USFL will have four host cities — Birmingham, Detroit, Memphis and Canton, Ohio. The professional football league will have a 10-week regular season, and the games will air on multiple channels, including Fox, NBC, USA Network and FS1.
"What a blessing to be able to bring America's favorite sport to more markets and create more excitement for our fans!" said Daryl Johnston, Executive Vice President of Football Operations. "Our regular-season matchups provide 10 weeks of highly competitive games. We're excited to start our next journey, and we're fired up to play in front of our new fans in four host cities."
Once the regular season comes to an end, the top two teams from the North Division and South Division will battle in two playoff games in late June. The winners of the two playoff games will compete in the USFL Championship Game at Canton's Tom Benson Stadium. Here's a look at how USFL fans can watch all the games this year.
Week 1
Saturday, April 15
Philadelphia at Memphis (Memphis), 4:30 p.m. (FOX)
New Jersey at Birmingham (Birmingham), 7:30 p.m. (FOX)
Sunday, April 16
Michigan at Houston (Memphis), 12 p.m. (NBC)
Pittsburgh at New Orleans (Birmingham), 6:30 p.m. (FS1)
Week 2
Saturday, April 22
Houston at New Orleans (Birmingham), 12:30 p.m. (USA)
Memphis at Birmingham (Birmingham), 7 p.m. (FOX)
Sunday, April 23
New Jersey at Pittsburgh (Canton), 1 p.m. (NBC)
Michigan at Philadelphia (Canton), 7 p.m. (FS1)
Week 3
Saturday, April 29
New Orleans at Birmingham (Birmingham), 12:30 p.m. (USA)
Memphis at Houston (Memphis), 7 p.m. (FOX)
Sunday, April 30
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia (Detroit), 12 p.m. (NBC)
New Jersey at Michigan (Detroit), 4 p.m. (FOX)
Week 4
Saturday, May 6
Houston at Philadelphia (Detroit), 1 p.m. (FOX)
Memphis at Michigan (Detroit), 7:30 p.m. (NBC)
Sunday, May 7
New Orleans at New Jersey (Canton), 3 p.m. (NBC)
Birmingham at Pittsburgh (Canton), 6:30 p.m. (FS1)
Week 5
Saturday, May 13
Pittsburgh at Michigan (Detroit), 12:30 p.m. (USA)
Houston at Birmingham (Birmingham), 4 p.m. (FOX)
Sunday, May 14
New Jersey at Philadelphia (Detroit), 12 p.m. (NBC)
Memphis at New Orleans (Birmingham), 3 p.m. (FOX)
Week 6
Saturday, May 20
Pittsburgh at Memphis (Memphis), 12:30 p.m. (USA)
Birmingham at Michigan (Detroit), 4 p.m. (FOX)
Sunday, May 21
New Orleans at Philadelphia (Detroit), 12 p.m. (FS1)
New Jersey at Houston (Memphis), 4 p.m. (FOX)
Week 7
Saturday, May 27
Birmingham at New Orleans (Birmingham), 4 p.m. (FOX)
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh (Canton), 9 p.m. (FS1)
Sunday, May 28
Houston at Memphis (Memphis), 2:30 p.m. (USA)
Michigan at New Jersey (Canton), 5:30 p.m. (FS1)
Week 8
Saturday, June 3
Houston at Pittsburgh (Canton), 12 p.m. (USA)
Philadelphia at Birmingham (Birmingham), 3 p.m. (NBC)
Sunday, June 4
Memphis at New Jersey (Canton), 1 p.m. (FOX)
Michigan at New Orleans (Birmingham), 4 p.m. (FOX)
Week 9
Saturday, June 10
Michigan at Pittsburgh (Canton), 12 p.m. (FOX)
New Orleans at Memphis (Memphis), 3 p.m. (NBC)
Sunday, June 11
Birmingham at Houston (Memphis), 2 p.m. (NBC)
Philadelphia at New Jersey (Canton), 7 p.m. (FOX)
Week 10
Saturday, June 17
Pittsburgh at New Jersey (Canton), 1 p.m. (USA)
Birmingham at Memphis (Memphis), 4 p.m. (FOX)
Sunday, June 18
New Orleans at Houston (Memphis), 4 p.m. (FS1)
Philadelphia at Michigan (Detroit), 7 p.m. (FOX)