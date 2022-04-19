USC Basketball Recruit Shot Multiple Times at Las Vegas Party

✖

A women's basketball star was shot multiple times in Las Vegas just weeks after playing in the McDonald's All-American, game. According to PEOPLE, Aaliyah Gayles, a basketball player from Spring Valley High School in Las Vegas and University of Southern California basketball recruit, was one of the four people who was shot at a party in the area. Gayles and the other three victims were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Gayles, 18, had undergone two emergency surgeries on Sunday morning. USC Women's basketball coach Lindsay Gottlieb shared her reaction to the incident. "Aaliyah is one of the strongest, most resilient young people I have ever known," Gottlieb said to PEOPLE. "I have no doubt she will continue to face this unfathomable situation with courage and resolve," she added. "We will continue to support her and her parents in every way that we possibly can."

Aaliyah Gayles, 5-star recruit and McDonald's All-American, is being treated for "survivable gunshot wounds" after a shooting at a house party in Las Vegas, per @BySamGordon pic.twitter.com/1GrmiG4aKs — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 18, 2022

Gayles' father, Dwight, released a statement via Twitter. "I know there is some that will say it's my fault and I take full responsibility for it but please please keep my baby girl in your prayers Las Vegas," he said in the tweet. "I will give everyone that support Aaliyah an update but she's ok she [going to] make it like always thank you all, true warrior."

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Gayles' family with medical expenses. As of Tuesday morning, the page has raised over $14,000. "On Saturday night, Aaliyah was shot multiple times after leaving a house party," Sally Blair, the page organizer wrote. "She was rushed into trauma with over 10 shots to her extremities. She has already undergone extensive surgeries and will have more to come."

Blair continued: "The family is overwhelmed with gratitude for the amount of support this community has shown. The journey to recovery won't be easy, but this star always finds a way to persevere and will continue to do so. Please consider a donation to support Aaliyah and the Gayles family. The family has approved this account. If you cannot donate, please continue to pray for Aaliyah! AG3."