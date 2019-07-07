USA Soccer vs. England: How to Watch, What Channel and What Time

The U.S. women’s soccer team is taking on England in the Women’s World Cup, and there are a few ways fans can tune in to watch. The game is playing on the NBC Sports Network, Fox and Telemundo. It is also streaming live on the Fox Sports app.

The game is live at the time of this writing, although there is plenty left to see. It began at 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 2 in the U.S. Only a dedicated few fans will be able to tune in live, as the game is taking place in Stade de Lyon, France, so there is a considerable time difference to account for.

Still, it may be worth it as the American women continue to dominate the field. The team has been having a massive year, catching attention in a country that usually pays little attention to sports. The confidence on display going into this match is worth it on its own, even for fans who are not typically die-hard soccer followers.

What a goal! Ellen White takes the lead in the Golden Boot race with her 6th goal of the #FIFAWWC. Great cross from Mead, clinical finish from White. 1-1! pic.twitter.com/U5GoaxbIRv — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 2, 2019



Of course, fans with typical nine-to-five schedules can catch the game on a DVR or cable box later on in the evening. They can also expect to see highlights all over major sport outlets, no matter the outcome. At halftime, the U.S. was ahead 2-1, and tensions were high. However, it would be a mistake to count England out so soon.



It cannot be ignored that a lot of the interest in Tuesday’s game stems from soccer legend Megan Rapinoe’s recent enmity with President Donald Trump. Rapinoe made headlines last month when she stated contemptuously that she would not visit the White House if her team won the World Cup.

The president has since gone after Rapinoe on Twitter several times, going so far as to say that he was no longer rooting for the nation’s team to win in the competition. He has also misspelled her name, advising her to “WIN first before she TALKS!”

“Finish the job!” he added. “We haven’t yet invited Megan or the team, but I am now inviting the TEAM, win or lose. Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team. Be proud of the Flag that you wear. The USA is doing GREAT!”

Rapinoe visited the White House once before during the presidency of Barack Obama, following the team’s 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup win. At the time, they were also the first women’s sports team to get a ticker tape parade in New York City, and each member was granted a key to the city by Mayor Bill de Blasio.