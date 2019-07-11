See US Women’s Soccer Star Alex Morgan’s Epic World Cup Victory Parade Photo With Megan Rapinoe

U.S. Women’s Soccer star Alex Morgan recently took to Instagram to share some epic World Cup victory parade photos with her teammates, including Megan Rapinoe. In the photos, the team can been seen celebrating their big win with adoring fans in New York City. On July, 7, the team defeated the Netherlands 2-0, which secured them as the 2019 World Cup champions. The team has since been taking time to enjoy their incredible accomplishment, and their fans have been right beside them, cheering them on.

Rapinoe specifically has emerged as a notable figure, after she made some bold comments about not being interested in visiting the White House if the team won, and then President Trump fired back by saying that she should win the game first before she makes comments like that.

Subsequently, the team did win, and Rapinoe doubled down on her position, telling Anderson Cooper in an interview, “I would not go to the White House, and every teammate I’ve talked with won’t go either.”

During her conversation with Cooper, Rapinoe also elaborated on the teams big win, admitting that they all had an idea that it would be “bigger than soccer.”

This appears to have been a reference to Rapinoe’s feud with Trump.

"I am aware this was a huge win for us in many ways…I think we knew that this win…was going to be bigger than soccer," US Women's National Team co-captain Megan Rapinoe tells @andersoncooper, nodding to her feud with Pres. Trump, and her and her teammates' fight for equal pay.

In addition to her appearance on Cooper’s news program, Rapinoe gave a speech to fans while they were celebrating their win.

“I couldn’t be more proud to be a co-captain with Carli and Alex with this team,” Rapinoe said during her speech. “It’s my absolute honor to lead this team out on the field,” she said.

She later continued to take on Trump’s administration, by stating how they “have to be better.”

“We have to love more and talk less. We got to listen more and talk less. We got to know that this is every person’s responsibility,” she said. “Yes we play sports. Yes we play soccer. Yes we’re female athletes, but we’re so much more than that. You’re so much more than that. How do you make your community better?”