UFC Fighter Walt Harris’ Stepdaughter Aniah Blanchard’s Cause of Death Revealed

It has been confirmed that Aniah Blanchard, the stepdaughter of UFC fighter Walt Harris, has died after being reported missing back in October — and now the cause of her death has been revealed. Per Alabama News Network, investigators in Lee County Alabama said that Blanchard died of a gunshot wound. Ibraheem Yazeed has been taken into custody for the kidnapping of Blanchard and now the charges against him will be upgraded to murder.

Blanchard, 19, was a student at Southern Union State Community College and was last seen at Chevron gas station in Auburn, Alabama on Oct. 23. She was reported missing the next day and he car was found in Montgomery, Alabama on Oct. 25 which is where investigators believed foul play was involved. Yazeed was later arrested in Florida and two other suspects face charges in the case – Antwon “Squirmy” Fisher and David Johnson Jr.

Last week, investigators found skeletal remains of Blanchard in Macon County, Alabama. Once the news of this was released, Alabama governor Kay Ivey released a statement.

“I am heartbroken for the family of Aniah Blanchard,” Ivey said. “Like Alabamians across our state, I was praying for a much different outcome. I will be keeping them in my prayers and ask the people of Alabama to continue to do so as well. During this holiday season, it is easy to get distracted in the hustle and bustle, but I urge us all to remember those that are hurting. I appreciate the diligence of the Auburn Police Division, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the many volunteers who were searching for Aniah. She is indeed loved and will be remembered by us all.”

Blanchard’s family held a vigil for her, where Angela Harris, Blanchard’s mother, talked about how she felt guilty because she felt like she could have done more to protect her.

“Maybe not even anything I could have done, but I should have prepared her just a little bit better for things she might have come into contact with,” she said.

As for Walt, he was asking his fans to help locate his stepdaughter when she was reported missing. Harris was scheduled to fight Alistair Overeem in a UFC event this Saturday in Washington D.C. but he withdrew from the fight shortly after Blanchard’s disappearance.