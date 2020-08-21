UFC Star Tyron Woodley Stirs Social Media After Stating He Doesn't Think Donald Trump Is Racist
UFC star Tyron Woodley got social media going after what he said about President Donald Trump. TMZ spoke to Woodley this week, and the former UFC Champion said he doesn't believe Donald Trump is a racist. Woodley has been critical of Trump in the past but believes the only color Trump cares about is green.
"I don't think he's racist. Some Black people are going to be upset with me... If you have green on your face to him, he's gonna f— with you. Black, White, green, purple, blue. I think it's about green to him," Woodley said. "I think if you're caucasian, and you don't stand for what he stands for, he gonna say the same s— as he said when he said he was gonna build a wall." The reason Trump came up during the discussion was the face Woodley is taking on Colby Covington on September 19. Covington is a big Trump supporter and was invited to meet him after he beat Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 225 in 2018.
"They don't really f— with Colby, come on now," Woodley said when asked about Trump's family watching the fight. "They know its a gimmick. He's a joke to them. He's using Donald Trump as a gimmick and they know it... they may watch this fight and they do know who I am, one because I probably s— on them a couple of times on our show." Here's a look at what fans had to say about Woodley's comments.
