UFC Star Takes Down Gunman in Houston Restaurant Shooting

A UFC fighter saved many lives on Monday night. According to MMA Junkie, Kevin Holland took down a gunman who opened fire at a restaurant in Houston. A panic alarm was triggered at RA Sushi in the Highland Park neighborhood of Houston when the shooting happened at 11:30 p.m. local time. Police said 40 to 50 people were inside the restaurant when the suspect fired one shot in the bar. That’s when Holland and another MMA fighter named Patrick Robinson took down the gunman.

“Next thing you know, you just hear a ‘pop’ and then everybody started getting down,” Robinson told Houston’s NBC-2 TV station. “Everybody started getting down. Next thing you know, me and my buddy, we ran to the shooter, got him down, strangled him, took the gun from him, and then called the police. Police came and got him.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Holland didn’t speak to the media but was seen in a video with Robinson together outside the restaurant as police investigated the scene. In Holland’s Instagram story, he wrote, “I laugh a lot even when things aren’t funny. I smile when I should frown. Super blessed and thankful to see today. Kiss ya kids, hug ya family and treat random people with care. You never know what a mfer may be going through.”

This was Kevin Holland's reaction shortly after he and a friend took down a gunman Monday night at a restaurant in Houston.



Full story: https://t.co/OynF23aZqi



(🎥 @Trailblaze2top / @ko_reps) pic.twitter.com/YxN2WdtPXI — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) March 15, 2022

The suspect was identified as 24-year-old Jesus Edray Cardiel Samaniego, and he was charged with deadly conduct and carrying a handgun in a motor vehicle. Samaniego also had narcotics on him at the time of the shooting and has been arrested multiple times since 2016.

This is not the first time Holland has taken down a criminal. As mentioned by MMA Junkie, Holland chased down a suspected car thief and subdued him until police arrived. The 29-year-old UFC star competes in the welterweight division and recently defeated Alex Oliveira at UFC 272 earlier this month. UFC awarded Hollard with Performance of the Night which is something he has won four times in his career. In 2020, Holland competed in five matches and won all of them. He tied the UFC record for most wins in a calendar year has the record for most fights in a 12-month period in UFC history with seven. In his MMA career, Holland has a 22-7 record.