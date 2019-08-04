UFC’s Dana White Slammed by Fans for Supporting President Trump’s MMA Tweet Following El Paso Shooting

Twitter users slammed UFC President Dana White for retweeting President Donald Trump‘s tweet supporting fighter Colby Covington before Covington faced Robbie Lawler in UFC on ESPN 5 Saturday night. Trump’s tweet itself was criticized for being poorly timed, coming just minutes after the president posted a response to the El Paso, Texas mass shooting. Twenty people were killed and at least 26 others injured in the shooting at a Walmart.

Trump retweeted a post Covington shared from August 2018 that included a photo of his visit to the White House. Trump added, “Fight hard tonight Colby. You are a real Champ! #MAGA,”

White shared Trump’s tweet, adding, “You know you got a big fight when the President of the United States is tweeting about it. Covington vs Lawler RIGHT NOW LIVE AND FREE on ESPN!!!!”

President of douchebaggery. Trump likes anyone that kisses his dumb fat orange ass. I mean cmon he’s not motivated but his love of MMA. He doesn’t know a spinning back fist from a kimora. — Thomas Cunningham (@spilledbagofice) August 3, 2019

White’s tweet earned dozens of responses from critics who were not happy that White voiced support for Trump. Others slammed Trump for appearing to take his attention away from a tragedy.

Covington beat Lawler in the match at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. According to CBS Sports, Trump’s sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump were in the front row to watch Covington’s dominating win.

and also a President who doesn’t give af about a shooting which the dust has barely even settled on. His focus should be on that. — Cam (@Cam_1886) August 3, 2019

You know how much of an *sshole the guy he’s backing might be 👀 — Justo McWilliams (@Chinothegreat) August 3, 2019

You know we’re living in an idiocracy when the President tweets about MMA hours after another mass murder. pic.twitter.com/uGnstB90ju — Corey Hart (@CoreyRBI) August 3, 2019

“I was truly inspired when the first family came in the building to see me backstage. Let’s give it up to the Trump family,” Covington said after his victory. “They are keeping America great! Yeah! I also want to thank the troops. Without our service men and women, none of this would be possible. They sacrifice their life for our freedoms and I wouldn’t be able to do any of this without them.”

Trump’s tweet showing support for Covington was criticized for coming just 15 minutes after he made his first comments on the El Paso shooting.

Actually, if the president is tweeting about it, it means it’s one of the least important things going on in the world. — Michael Scott (@Ive_Arrived24) August 3, 2019

“Terrible shootings in El Paso, Texas. Reports are very bad, many killed,” Trump wrote in his first tweet. “Working with State and Local authorities, and Law Enforcement. Spoke to Governor to pledge total support of Federal Government. God be with you all!”

Trump later shared another tweet just before 9:30 p.m. ET, sending his condolences to the victims.

“Today’s shooting in El Paso, Texas was not only tragic, it was an act of cowardice. I know that I stand with everyone in this Country to condemn today’s hateful act. There are no reasons or excuses that will ever justify killing innocent people,” the statement reads. “Melania and I send our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the great people of Texas.”

