UFC Alum Arrested for Alleged Domestic Battery

Mixed Martial Arts fighter Johnny Case was arrested in Las Vegas on Thursday. He is facing misdemeanor charges of domestic battery — although details of the arrest are not currently available. Court records show that the 31-year-old was released on bail.

According to TMZ, the alleged victim is a female MMA fighter. Her identity is not known at this time, but fans made several speculations while mentioning that the fighter had reportedly dated UFC's Emily Whitmire. Case, who uses the nickname Johnny Hollywood, is currently signed to the Professional Fighters League roster. He has a bout against Loik Radzhabov scheduled for April 23. The fight is part of the $1 million lightweight tournament.

According to Bloody Elbow, Case started his MMA career as a regional fighter in Iowa and Minnesota. He compiled an 18-4 record during the early days, ultimately signing with the UFC in 2014. His first fight was against Kzauki Tokudome in Saitama, Japan. Case secured a victory by technical submission.

Case continued to find success during the early days of his UFC career. He defeated Frankie Perez by TKO and then beat both Francisco Trevino and Yan Cabral by unanimous decision. However, Case lost a 2016 Fight of the Night to Jake Matthews in Brisbane, Australia. He then lost his next fight by decision to Anthony Rocco Martin in 2017, bringing an end to his UFC career.

Following the end of his time in Dana White's promotion, Case signed with the Professional Fighters League for one bout in 2018. He then moved on to the Rizin Fighting Federation. Case defeated Yusuke Yachi by TKO (doctor stoppage) in his Rizin debut. He won his next Rizin fight, defeating Satoru Kitaoka by TKO (corner stoppage).

Johnny Case (27-6-1) is your final RIZIN LW Grand Prix semifinalist, as he sends Roberto Satoshi Souza fetal with a well-placed punch to silence the crowd early in round one. The six-time UFC vet has stopped 23, 19 by knockout, and 16 in round one. #RIZIN19 #RIZINFF #RIZIN2019 pic.twitter.com/Vde4VBQtfk — Kyle Johnson (@VonPreux) October 12, 2019

Case continued to fight in Rizin FF in 2019, entering the Lightweight Grand Prix. He defeated Roberto de Souza by first-round knockout in the tournament's quarterfinals. However, he lost to Tofiq Musayev by first-round KO/TKO in the semifinals. Case then returned to PFL in January 2020, setting up his participation in the lightweight division tournament.