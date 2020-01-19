UFC 246: Tim Elliott Gets Knocked out While Standing up, Recovers and Keeps Fighting

Heading into UFC 246, the attention was solely on the bout between Conor McGregor and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, but there was a stacked card of fights that had to first take place. The first of these, which was between Tim Elliott and Askar Askarov, did not disappoint the fans. The fight went all three rounds, but the fans actually expected it to end after Elliott was knocked out while standing upright.

With 2:57 remaining in the first round, Askarov threw a vicious right hook and connected with Elliott’s chin. The American with a mullet was clearly knocked unconscious and nearly fell to the mat. However, he somehow regained his composure and attempted a takedown of Askarov.

The pair fell to the mat as the fight continued. Askarov continued to land punches but was unable to earn the knockout or TKO. The round ended and provided Elliott with more time to gather himself and prepare for two more hard-fought rounds.

During the break, commentator Joe Rogan praised the punch and expressed surprise that Elliott was able to survive the shot to the chin. In Rogan’s eyes, Elliott was unconscious after taking the punch, but he somehow woke back up.

“Geez! He almost punched the mullet off him!” one user on Twitter commented. Fans of the UFC were simply astounded that Elliott had managed to remain upright and actually finish the round, let alone the fight. Although there were a few fans that weren’t surprised due to the history of mulleted characters. They simply expected this level of skill from someone with such impressive hair.

“Whatever! #JoeDirt has been through much worse…” another user added to the conversation. He even added in an animated GIF of the David Spade character from the titular movie.

Askarov and Elliott continued trading punches, kicks, and takedown attempts, but neither fighter was able to secure a victory. Rounds two and three both came and went the strategy turned to scoring points. Finishing the fight was less of a possibility with each passing moment.

Askarov was ultimately declared the victor by Unanimous Decision. He connected on the majority of his punches while Elliott scored some late points via takedowns. With this victory, Askarov moved to 11-0-1 in his career while remaining undefeated.

Photo Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images