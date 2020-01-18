UFC 246: Conor McGregor Reveals Shirtless ‘King’ Photo Before Fight Against Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone

Saturday night, Conor McGregor will make his long-awaited return to the octagon after announcing his retirement in March 2019. His first opponent will be Donald Cerrone, who is also known as Cowboy. McGregor is quite excited about this battle, judging by his Instagram post referencing a crown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Jan 17, 2020 at 9:01pm PST

Friday evening, the Irishman posted a photo that showed himself at the UFC 246 weigh-ins. He was flexing for the camera and showing that he is ready for this challenge. Instead of writing a caption on the photo, McGregor simply posted the crown emoji.

Videos by PopCulture.com

There have been questions about whether or not McGregor would be ready to fight Cerrone, but he has expressed confidence at every opportunity. He returned to Las Vegas in early January to finish his preparation and posted multiple photos of himself running through the streets and getting in some final training sessions.

In order to truly prepare for the actual combat aspect of UFC 246, McGregor has been working at the UFC Performance Institute. He has enlisted sparring partners, such as Dillon Danis, Lee Hammond, and John Michael Sheil to keep his skills fresh since returning to the United States. Although several others have contributed to the training.

One of the biggest names attached to McGregor is someone that has been with him since his entry into Mixed Martial Arts. John Kavanagh is a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu black belt, former professional fighter, and the head coach of SBG Ireland. He is also the one that has made some bold claims about McGregor and how he will perform against Cerrone on Saturday night.

“Jan 1st, last heavy spar today before going to Vegas,” Kavanagh wrote on Twitter after a last-minute training session. “Can honestly say this is the best i’ve seen him and i wasn’t sure that was possible to do 6 months ago. You guys are in for a real treat, i’m just glad to have a good seat!”

Those that support McGregor fully anticipate him taking care of business and defeating Cerrone during this primetime bout. However, the answer will not be provided until late on Saturday night. The main card of UFC 246 starts at 10 p.m. ET, but McGregor and Cerrone are not expected to walk out until 12:15 a.m. ET.

Photo Credit: Steve Marcus/Getty Images