UFC 246: Conor McGregor Trolled Explicitly by Champ Kamaru Usman’s Hacked Twitter Account Before Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone Bout

While Conor McGregor is likely focused on the main event inside The Octagon at UFC 246 against Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone, the outspoken fighter faced another challenge ahead of the bout.

Playing upon comments made by the fighter ahead of the match, Kamaru Usman’s Twitter account was hacked and unleashed a slew of explicit attacks against McGregor, his girlfriend (incorrectly labeled his wife), and other major fighters according to The Independent.

“Conor McGregor is an Irish p—y,” one explicit tweet read. “N—, I will f— your wife while slapping the f— outta you punk.”

“Let’s be real, my man [Conor McGregor] is a f—ing Irish punk who won’t be winning today,” a second read.

The account later tweeted out screenshots of Usman’s bank account, offering to share the password when the account hit 1k likes on the social media platform. This is a main indicator that the account had been hacked, mirroring past incidents.

Guys Kamaru Usman’s @USMAN84kg Twitter has been hacked UFC is working on getting it back. — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) January 19, 2020

Usman’s manager Ali Abdelaziz later cleared the air by confirming the fighter’s account had been hacked and the comments were not his doing. UFC also investigated and confirmed the hack.

The posts do follow some very real comments by Usman related to a future fight between himself and McGregor. The controversial Irish fighter kicked off the trash talk by comparing Usman’s fighting style to a “sniff the jockstrap” style.

“Humans love the path of least resistance,” Usman said during a chat with TMZ Sports “Fair play to him, I’d say. Fair play to Conor. But, this jock sniffer will humble him even worse than Khabib has humbled him.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov defeated McGregor in his last bout and the pair have had a heated rivalry, including his infamous attack on a bus with Khabib inside that led to McGregor being charged with three counts of assault in 2018.

McGregor said he would prefer his next fight be with Jorge Masvidal according to TMZ, while a fight with Usman would be a path to fulfill his goal of being a champion in three weight classes. The champion let it be known that he is ready, for both the fight and the cash prize.

“It’s the biggest money fight out there. But, that’s the one thing about me, I’m not necessarily chasing it. I understand it and recognize what it is,” Usman said”But, I don’t say no to anybody.”

“I am the champion. They have to come to me.” “If Conor wants it, Conor can get it.”@USMAN84kg is welcoming all challengers 💪#UFC246 | Jan 18 | BT Sport Box Office pic.twitter.com/f55z3T2WhL — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) January 16, 2020

The outcome of UFC 246 should help to add weight to what fights are scheduled next.