UFC 246: Conor McGregor Arrives For Fight Against Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone, and Fans Are Pumped

Conor McGregor walked into the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, near Las Vegas, on Saturday night ahead of his headlining match at UFC 246. At the end of the night, McGregor will face off against Cowboy Donald Cerrone. This is McGregor’s first match since UFC 229 in October 2018, when he was defeated by Khabib Nurmagomedov.

UFC President Dana White shared a video of McGregor walking through the arena, with girlfriend Dee Devlin walking in behind him. McGregor wore a full maroon suit with matching tie, while Devlin wore a green dress.

ESPN also shared another view of McGregor walking into the arena.

The videos only served to get fans more pumped for the match.

“About to go in and watch!” one fan tweeted. “Pumped up for this fight!”

“Let’s GOOOOOOOOO,” another wrote.

“Let’s get ready to rumble,” another viewer chimed in.

The preliminary UFC 246 matches began at 8 p.m. ET, and aired on ESPN. However, the main event was only available as a pay-per-view event exclusively on ESPN’s streaming platform, ESPN+.

Before the match, McGregor displayed his typical confidence during the press conference earlier this week and predicted he could knock out Cerrone.

“I’m in a position now where I’m just very, very excited to be here, and I’m very eager to perform for the fans on January 18th,” McGregor said, reports USA Today. “I’ve got a solid opponent in front of me, a veteran of the game, and I’m just in a good spot. That’s it. I don’t think I’ve changed or altered, or, you know, I’m just committed and focused and happy to be here.”

Cerrone was a little more direct about his excitement for Saturday.

“I’m going to go in there and (expletive) give it all we got,” he said. “Yeah, man, I am going five rounds with this dude, and I cannot (expletive) wait until Saturday.”

“I am as real as it gets, like the company slogan,” McGregor later said during the press conference. “I react to the situation as it is. The situations happened a different way for some time. This situation seems to be a little bit different, so I react accordingly. There’s nothing false, nothing fake. This is just me being real, and that’s it.”

