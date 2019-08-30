Tyler Skaggs’ Family Breaks Silence After Cause of Death Released, Says Death ‘May Involve an Employee’ of the Team

We now know the cause of death for Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs. In a report by ABC News released Friday, Aug. 30, the coroner’s report states there was “a mix of fentanyl, oxycodone and alcohol in his system led him to choke on his own vomit.” The death has been ruled an accident.

Skaggs was found dead on July 1, just hours before the Angels were getting ready to face the Texas Rangers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It is with great sorrow that we report Tyler Skaggs passed away earlier today in Texas,” the Angels said in a statement. “Tyler has, and always will be, an important part of the Angels Family. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Carli and his entire family during this devastating time.”

So how do does the family feel about this? Scroll down to look at the family’s statement and other reactions.

Blaming the Angels

Tyler Skaggs’ family says the death “may involve an employee of the Los Angeles Angels.” They hired Rusty Hardin, who represented Roger Clemens in matters relating to the Mitchell Report. Full statement has been available @latimes: https://t.co/5t7tZaaiB1 pic.twitter.com/PlzFSZikiu — Maria Torres (@maria_torres3) August 30, 2019

The family of Tyler Skaggs released a statement concerning his death and how it involves a person who works for the Angels. The statement reads, “We are shocked to learn that it may involve an employee of the Los Angeles Angels. We will not rest until we learn the truth about how Tyler came into possession of these narcotics, including who supplied them. To that end, we have hired attorney Rusty Hardin to assist us.”

Sad Again

Damnit now I’m sad about Tyler Skaggs all over again — David Kepshire (@davidkepshire) August 30, 2019

With the news of the cause of Skaggs’ death being reported, this fan is once again upset. He said, “Damnit now I’m sad about Tyler Skaggs all over again.” This is not something the Skaggs family and baseball fans want to hear. However, there should be more news about how this all happened very soon.

Possible Criminal Charges

It looks as though they learned of an employees involvement through the Southlake detectives investigation… if that is the case, there should be criminal charges obviously — Tim Hill (@tkhill60hwyten) August 30, 2019

This fan points out if an employee is involved, then that person could be arrested. The fan said, “It looks as though they learned of an employees involvement through the Southlake detectives investigation… if that is the case, there should be criminal charges obviously.”

Shifting Blame

So instead of taking a moment to warn of the dangers of opioids and how they effect people you would never think of using, we take this opportunity to shift the blame. — ketchup_pizza (@ketchuppizza1) August 30, 2019

This fan is not liking the statement as they think the family is shifting the blame to someone else. The Twitter user said. “So instead of taking a moment to warn of the dangers of opioids and how they effect people you would never think of using, we take this opportunity to shift the blame.”

No One else

I just hope no one else on the team is doing this crap — Brandon (@MLBandUFCfan) August 30, 2019

The hope is Skaggs was the only one who was taking the drugs according to this fan. Baseball has been known for steroid use and there are athletes who take all types of medication for various reasons. If this gets worse, the MLB may have to do their own investigation on the Angels.

Not Suppliers Fault

It’s not “the suppliers” fault. His family should realize that asap. I doubt he was forced to take anything. Blame big pharma, and society 4 it being so taboo and so lil education in regards to drugs, Andy Irons died same place/way — transcend the bullshit (@aroundtownbrown) August 30, 2019

This fan believes blame should not be put on the supplier and the family should have figured out what was going on. The Twitter user said, “It’s not “the suppliers” fault. His family should realize that asap. I doubt he was forced to take anything. Blame big pharma, and society 4 it being so taboo and so lil education in regards to drugs, Andy Irons died same place/way.”

Familiar Story

In a related story, the families of Jim Morrison, Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, John Bonham, John Belushi, etc. are actively investigating to find out who supplied the drugs and alcohol. #victimsociety — Z. Thompson (@almostoffgryd) August 30, 2019

This fan pointed out other notable figures who have passed away due to drug use. The Twitter user said, “In a related story, the families of Jim Morrison, Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, John Bonham, John Belushi, etc. are actively investigating to find out who supplied the drugs and alcohol.”

The Skaggs family simply wants answers and they hope to get some in the near future.

Common in Baseball

From what I’ve heard through buddies in the minor leagues, drug use isn’t exactly uncommon. I’ve heard a lot of guys use it to get through the grind of the baseball season. Idk if it’s true or not, it’s just what I’ve heard. Very unfortunate — CaptainCarebear (@CaptainCarebear) August 30, 2019

This type of drug use is common in the baseball world according to this fan. He said, “From what I’ve heard through buddies in the minor leagues, drug use isn’t exactly uncommon. I’ve heard a lot of guys use it to get through the grind of the baseball season. Idk if it’s true or not, it’s just what I’ve heard. Very unfortunate.”