Ty Law’s Custom Jordans for Hall of Fame Made With 12,000 Crystals and 40 Hours of Work

Those that are viewed as worthy to be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame only get one opportunity to don the iconic gold jacket and unveil their bust. It’s a special moment and should be treated as such, which is exactly what former New England Patriots cornerback Ty Law did when he showed up to the ceremony in diamond-encrusted Jordans.

Originally made by the Bella Artistry, Law’s custom shoes were made with 12,000 Swarovski crystals that were applied one at a time. These shoes had to be perfect and achieving this goal took a considerable amount of time. In fact, TMZ Sports reported that the shoes took 40 hours to craft.

Law heard his name called after a standout 15-year career in the NFL, most of which was spent with the New England Patriots. To immortalize his place on the team, Law had the team logo placed on the toes of his shoes. He also had his jersey number (24) and his place in the Hall of Fame (323) on the heels.

Interestingly enough, Law didn’t hold on to the shoes for very long. He actually made a special trip so that he could place them on his grandparents’ gravesite. As he wrote on Instagram, his journey to the Hall of Fame wouldn’t have been possible without them.

“The journey is now complete!! drove home to Aliquippa to visit and pay homage one more time to my grandparents at their resting place, It was a incredible weekend and I’m so humbled to be apart of the [Pro Football Hall of Fame] class of 2019, I couldn’t have made it without these two, Pap and Nana we did it, WE are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame!!!” Law wrote.

Every NFL player enters the league with the dream of one day being named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Yes, winning Super Bowls and stacking up Pro Bowl appearances are goals as well, but being named as one of the greatest players of all time is the ultimate goal.

Law achieved this difficult feat and will now be forever known as one of the most iconic players in NFL history. He will also be known for having some of the best shoes around during his induction ceremony.