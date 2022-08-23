Two Indiana State Football Players Killed in Car Crash

Two members of the Indiana State football team were among the three students who were killed in a weekend car crash, according to the Associated Press. Two other members of the football team were also involved in the accident and remain hospitalized in serious condition. The three people who died were football players Christian Eubanks, 18, and Caleb VanHooser, 19, and student Jayden Musili, 19.

"There are no words to express the depth of our sadness about this tragedy," ISU President Dr. Deborah J. Curtis said in a statement. "We send our condolences to the family and friends of the students involved. The Sycamore family is mourning and will support each other in this time of grief."

Our deepest thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to the families and everyone involved in this tragic accident.



We send our thoughts and prayers to Caleb and Christian's family, friends and teammates during this difficult time.https://t.co/xgM8T1tJyp pic.twitter.com/i3OgRc8Adl — Indiana State Football (@IndStFB) August 22, 2022

The single-vehicle crash happened early Sunday morning when the car went off a state highway and struck a tree in the town of Riley, about 10 miles from the university's Tere Haute campus. Police said the vehicle was on fire when deputies arrived and that driver and two passengers were pronounced dead at the scene. Those who were injured were football players Omarion Dixon, 20, and John Moore, 19.

"It is a terrible day for Indiana State football and a devastating loss for both the Eubanks and the VanHooser families," Indiana State football coach, Curt Mallory said in a statement. "Both young men were quality individuals who were loved and respected by their teammates and this staff. To say they will be missed is an understatement. Our continued prayers and support are with their families, friends, and teammates during this difficult time."

Eubanks was a freshman linebacker, and VanHooser was a freshman defensive back. On Sunday, the student-athletes of Indiana State gathered at Memorial Stadium to mourn the tragic event. The football team did not practice on Monday.

"My heart is broken at the loss of these three souls," Sherard Clinkscales, Director of Athletics, said. "Life is so precious, and it is very difficult to comprehend when tragic events like this happen. They will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences and prayers go to each of their families."

"We immediately called a team meeting at 8 a.m. We stopped by my son's house, where he lives with seven other members of the football team, knowing he was close to these individuals as they were," Mallory said during a press conference on Monday, per the Tribune-Star. "I alerted the captains that there was a terrible accident. I got in front of the team and the feelings were unimaginable when the news was broken to them."