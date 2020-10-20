Troy Aikman and Joe Buck Slam Military Flyover on Hot Mics and Social Media Goes Wild

By Brian Jones

Troy Aikman and Joe Buck have gotten their share of heat over the years as they are the top broadcast team for NFL games on Fox. However, the duo is now getting a lot of attention for what they said off-air. Before the Green Bay Packers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Aikman and Buck were caught criticizing a military flyover. And while they were not on-air when the comments were made, they were picked up on a hot mic.

"That's a lot of jet fuel to do a little flyover," Aikman said. Buck agreed with Aikman by stating sarcastically, "That's your hard-earned money and your tax dollars at work." Aikman then responded: "That stuff ain't happening with [a] Kamala-Biden ticket, I'll tell you that right now." Fox hasn't commented on the incident, and the two were on-air again Monday night to call the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills game.

This is not the first hot mic incident this year. During the MLB regular season in August, Cincinnati Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman was caught saying a homophobic slur during a Reds game. He was suspended and then resigned from his role. Here's a look at what fans think of Aikman and Buck's comments.

Here are Aikman and Buck talking about the flyover. It's normal to have flyovers for a big game. However, the problem with Sunday's game was only a limited number of fans were allowed to watch the game at Raymond James Stadium. 

Larry Elder is surprised to hear the comments from the duo. And while Aikman did mention Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, it's not known if the statements were politically-based. Aikman and Buck may have been surprised to see flyovers for a regular-season game.

There are quite a few Twitter users who believe Aikman and Buck didn't say anything wrong. One Twitter user was surprised that she was able to agree with them because she never does. She said their points are "logical."

There is a lot of hate for Aikman and Buck for their comments. Aikman, one of the most beloved players in Dallas Cowboys history, is not getting a lot of love from these two Twitter users. He will be back on the air this Thursday when he and Buck call the New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles game.

With the comments from Aikman and Buck, Twitter users are bringing up Drew Brees. This past summer Brees made comments about players should stand during the national anthem, which drew a ton of backlash. Brees apologized multiple times. 

Normally, hot mic incidents are never a good thing. And while the jury is still out on Aikman and Buck, there a few like this Twitter user who likes the comments. Charlotte Clymer gave "props" to Aikman and Buck for saying what they believed in.

And then there are those fans who just don't like Buck and Aikman. As mentioned earlier, the duo gets criticized for their calls on certain games. And now that the comments on the flyover have gotten viral, some fans are not holding back their hate for them. 

