Troy Aikman and Joe Buck Slam Military Flyover on Hot Mics and Social Media Goes Wild

Troy Aikman and Joe Buck have gotten their share of heat over the years as they are the top broadcast team for NFL games on Fox. However, the duo is now getting a lot of attention for what they said off-air. Before the Green Bay Packers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Aikman and Buck were caught criticizing a military flyover. And while they were not on-air when the comments were made, they were picked up on a hot mic.

"That's a lot of jet fuel to do a little flyover," Aikman said. Buck agreed with Aikman by stating sarcastically, "That's your hard-earned money and your tax dollars at work." Aikman then responded: "That stuff ain't happening with [a] Kamala-Biden ticket, I'll tell you that right now." Fox hasn't commented on the incident, and the two were on-air again Monday night to call the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills game.

This is not the first hot mic incident this year. During the MLB regular season in August, Cincinnati Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman was caught saying a homophobic slur during a Reds game. He was suspended and then resigned from his role. Here's a look at what fans think of Aikman and Buck's comments.