Trevor Lawrence Gives Update on His Health After Having Shoulder Surgery

Trevor Lawrence is projected to be the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft in April. But before that happens, he's looking to get 100% healthy after having surgery on his left (non-throwing) shoulder in February. The former Clemson quarterback spoke to Greenville News about his health and said the shoulder is progressing.

“It’s feeling really good,” Lawrence said. “My therapy is just a little bit of resistance, not much, and certain motions. Then range of motion – trying to increase that – and it’s going well.” Lawrence had the surgery in California and has stayed there as he prepares for the draft. “It’s been great, a fun experience,” Lawrence said. “It’s been cool to branch out and be on my own a little bit, just kind of get ready for what’s coming.”

Lawrence shared updates of his surgery on his Instagram Stories in February. "Post-surgery keeping my coffee priorities straight!" Lawrence wrote in the caption of his post. "Surgery went great. Excited to rehab." Before the surgery, Lawrence put his skills on display at a pro day at Clemson's indoor facility. The Jacksonville Jaguars, the team with the No. 1 overall pick, and 16 other teams were in attendance to see Lawrence in action. In January, the 21-year-old quarterback announced he's skipping his senior season and entering the NFL Draft.

"Looking back on it, I hope that my legacy at Clemson is that I was a great teammate and a great person," Lawrence said in his video. "Overall, more than football and how I played, how I treated people. I want that to be the main thing that I am known for, and I feel like over the last three years that's a thing I've kept as a priority. Just treating people well and being a good person."

Lawrence had a very memorable career at Clemson. In his freshman season, Lawrence led the Tigers to a national championship after throwing for 3,280 yards, and 30 touchdowns. He led Clemson to the national title game again his sophomore season after throwing for 3,665 yards and 36 touchdowns. In that season, Clemson lost to LSU in the title game. Last year, Lawrence missed two games due to him testing positive for COVID-19, but still led Clemson to the College Football Playoffs. The team lost the Ohio State in the semifinals.