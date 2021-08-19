Trevor Bauer Earns Major Victory in Sexual Assault Case

✖

Trevor Bauer just received some good news concerning his sexual assault case. On Thursday, a temporary restraining order against the Los Angeles Dodgers Pitcher has been dissolved after Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Dianna Gold-Saltman ruled against the woman's request for a permanent restraining order, according to ESPN. The judge determined that Bauer didn't post a threat to the 27-year-old woman, who accused him of sexual assault during two encounters.

"We are grateful to the Los Angeles Superior Court for denying the request for a permanent restraining order and dissolving the temporary restraining order against Mr. Bauer today," Shawn Holley, one of Bauer's attorneys, said in a statement. "We have expected this outcome since the petition was filed in June. But we appreciate the court reviewing all the relevant information and testimony to make this decision."

The judge in the Trevor Bauer restraining order case declined to extend that order today, finding that Bauer is only violent during sex and Bauer and his alleged victim are not going to have sex again. Today’s ruling has no impact on whatever discipline MLB might hand down. — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) August 19, 2021

Gold-Saltman did say the "injuries as shown in the photographs are terrible" but added, "If she set limits and he exceeded them, this case would've been clear. But she set limits without considering all the consequences, and respondent did not exceed limits that the petitioner set." The investigation on Bauer had been going on for three months, but the Pasadena (Calf.) Police Department has yet to make any charges or arrests. Bauer has been on administrative leave since July 2 and has been extended five times. It is set to expire on Friday, but MLB will likely extend it again.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts commented on the situation once, which was when the allegations surfaced. "As of now, we're kind of in the middle of letting the commissioner's office, Major League Baseball, handle this," Roberts said in July. "It's in their hands right now, and right now, our direction was to just move forward and not do anything as far as the player or Trevor, so our plan is he is gonna start on Sunday."

Bauer, 30, signed a three-year contract with the Dodgers in February after spending a year and a half with the Cincinnati Reds. He had a career year in 2020, winning his first Cy Young Award and being named to the All-MLB First Team after posting a 1.73 ERA in 11 starts.

