Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Might Actually End up in Court Over Sexual Assault Allegation

Jerry Jones might be going to court for a previously dismissed case. According to The Dallas Morning News, the case against the Dallas Cowboys owner that accused him of sexual assault will resume and likely go to trial. The case was dismissed in 2020 and stems from an alleged incident on Sept. 16, 2018, at AT&T Stadium. The appeals court decision stated the woman claims Jones "kissed her on the mouth and forcibly grabbed her without her consent."

The woman filed the lawsuit against Jones and the Dallas Cowboys Football Club before adding the NFL. However, the league is not listed on the most updated complaint. The woman, who is identified as J.G., says in the lawsuit that the incident caused her to suffer "severe emotional distress, psychological pain and suffering" and medical expenses. Jones has denied the accusations and called them "malicious and hurtful."

Before the dismissal hearing, the woman's attorney emailed her name to the defendants' attorneys and named the suit to say the incident happened in the Tom Landry Room. The judge dismissed the case a few days later, saying that she failed to comply with the special exemptions order. The cast will now return to the Dallas County district court.

"We always knew we were going to win because the law was on our side," J.G.'s attorney, Thomas Daniel Bowers, told The Dallas Morning News Tuesday. "A victim's finally going to get her day in court and that's very important." This news comes as Jones is in another legal battle in which a judge ordered him to take a paternity test to determine if he is the biological father of a 26-year-old woman.

The woman, Alexandra Davis, filed the lawsuit in March of last year and said that her mother, Cynthia Davis "has lived her life fatherless and in secret and in fear that if she should tell anyone who her father was, she and her mother would lose financial support, or worse. Plaintiff has had to endure the endless public profiles of her father and siblings while forced to remain secret to everyone, including her closest confidants."

"The combined effects of the aforementioned agreements and Cynthia's divorce proceedings resulted in Plaintiff never having a legal father," the lawsuit says. "To add incredible insult to injury, Plaintiff has had to spend her entire life hiding and concealing who her real father is. Defendant Jones' only role in Plaintiff's life to date other than to shun her, has been to coerce her from ever disclosing his identity."

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.