Tommy Tuberville, Auburn Coach Turned Senator, Implies He'll Challenge Electoral College Vote

Former Auburn Tigers head coach Tommy Tuberville has routinely turned heads since winning one of Alabama's Senate seats in the November election. He recently did so again when speaking on camera with a liberal activist, Lauren Windsor. Tuberville suggested that he would support a challenge of the Electoral College vote that certified President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

"You see what’s coming. You’ve been reading about it in the House. We’re going to have to do it in the Senate," Tuberville said in the video captured by Windsor. The former college coach made the comments at a rally for Sens. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) and David Perdue (R-Ga.) in Georgia. He gave a speech to the attendees and then left the event. The comments about supporting a challenge of the Electoral College vote actually took place outside as Tuberville was leaving.

BREAKING: Defying McConnell, Sen-elect Tuberville suggests he will challenge Electoral College, while stumping in Georgia pic.twitter.com/1z5wJ2ajVP — Lauren Windsor (@lawindsor) December 17, 2020

Tuberville also said during his speech that "they" would try to lie, cheat and steal the runoff election in Georgia, "like they did in the Presidential Election." He told the rallygoers that "you don't give up" on President Donald Trump and that they would "get it all corrected."

Republican Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama is the person leading the charge to overturn the election results in the House. Tuberville has shown his support for Brooks, which would keep the conversation going. Having a Senator join the challenge would require the House and the Senate to debate and then vote on the issue.

"I'm gonna do what I'm gonna do and that's fight for what I believe is that we need an improvement in our election system whether other people join or not is up to them," Brooks said during a discussion with CNN. "The No. 1 goal is to reject Electoral College votes submissions of those states who have such badly systemically flawed election systems, that they will fix them and never perpetuate or enhance the ability of election thieves to engage in voter fraud and election theft in the future."

The Electoral College formally voted to confirm Biden as the President-elect on Monday, leading to comments from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. He spoke on the Senate floor and officially acknowledged Biden's victory. He also spoke about Kamala Harris making history.

"Our country has, officially, a president-elect and a vice-president-elect," McConnell said, per CBS News. "I want to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden. The president-elect is no stranger to the Senate. He's devoted himself to public service for many years... Beyond our differences, all Americans can take pride that our nation has a female vice president-elect for the very first time."