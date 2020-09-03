Tom Seaver, MLB Legend, Dead at 75 Due to COVID-19

✖

Tom Seaver, New York Mets legend and Hall of Fame pitcher, died at the age of 75 on Monday. Seaver died peacefully in his sleep of complications of Lewy body dementia and COVID-19. He is one of only two players (the other being Mike Piazza) to wear a Mets hat in the Hall of Fame.

"We are heartbroken to share that our beloved husband and father has passed away," wife Nancy Seaver and daughters Sarah and Anne said in a statement. "We send our love out to his fans, as we mourn his loss with you." Seaver began his MLB career in 1967 with the Mets. During his 11 seasons in New York, Seaver won the NL Cy Young award three times and was named NL Rookie of the Year. He also led the Mets to a World Series win in 1969 and was the NL leader in wins in that same year and 1975.

In 1977, Seaver was traded to the Cincinnati Reds. He went on to have success with his new team, going 14-3 that season and becoming the NL leader in wins again in 1982. Seaver was traded back to the Mets in 1983, but it was a disappointing reunion, posting a 9-14 record. He then joined the Chicago White Sox in 1984 and spent three seasons with the squad. During his time in Chicago, Seaver posted a 33-28 record with 17 complete games in 81 appearances. Midway through the 1986 season, Seaver was traded to the Boston Red Sox. He helped the team reach the World Series, but did not pitch because of an injury. Seaver then announced his retirement from baseball in 1987.

"Tom Seaver's life exemplified greatness in the game, as well as integrity, character, and sportsmanship – the ideals of a Hall of Fame career," Jane Forbes Clark, Chairman of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, said. "His love for baseball history, and for the Hall of Fame, was reinforced in 2014 when he pledged the donation of his baseball collection to the Museum. His wonderful legacy will be preserved forever in Cooperstown." Seaver was also a 12-time All-Star and a member of the Mets and Reds Hall of Fame. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1992, receiving 98.84% of the vote. After baseball, Seaver went into broadcasting and also worked as a part-time scout.