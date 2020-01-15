Tom Brady’s Gillette Stadium Suite Reportedly Cleaned out Like It ‘Never Has Been Cleaned out Before’

With the New England Patriots done for the year and officially in the offseason, there are questions swirling about Tom Brady and his future. The 42-year-old is set to be a free agent for the first time in his career. His future is unknown, but the “Greg Hill Show” on WEEI recently added some interesting details to the conversation.

Greg Hill revealed on Tuesday that Brady’s suite at Gillette Stadium had been cleaned out following the playoff loss to the Tennessee Titans. Tidying up after the end of the season is nothing new in the NFL world, but the eponymous host of the radio show explained that the extent of the cleaning was unexpected.

“The Brady suite at Gillette Stadium where [Gisele Bundchen] has been known to watch her husband play football has been cleaned out,” Hill said. “It would appear to be, by those who are in the know, that it has been cleaned out in way that perhaps it has never has been cleaned out before.”

Hill added to the concern surrounding the QB’s future in New England by updating their living situation. He said that Brady and his family have moved out of their Brookline, Massachusetts home and into one in Greenwich, Connecticut. This residence is one that was oft-discussed in mid-October when Brady and Gisele were reportedly searching for somewhere else to live.

The pending free agent has already revealed that he plans on playing once again in 2020. He mentioned on Instagram that there are still things left to prove but that he won’t be making a decision about whether to stay in New England or leave for a new destination just yet. Brady plans on taking it “day by day” for a few weeks as he spends time with loved ones.

“The contract things, a week after the season, I would say these things haven’t even started to pick up. It’s really not my concern at this point,” Brady said during an appearance on Westwood One. “It’s been about decompressing and resting my mind a little bit and resting my body and spending time with the people who have supported me over the last six months.”

If Brady wants to explore his options with another team, he will have to wait for two months. The NFL’s legal tampering period, when potential free agents can negotiate with other teams, begins on March 16. This will be the veteran’s first opportunity to meet with other suitors — although he can still negotiate with New England in the meantime.

