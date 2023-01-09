Tom Brady Is Trying to Focus on Football Amidst Gisele Bündchen Divorce

Tom Brady has had an interesting 2022 season but has led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to an NFC South championship and a trip to the playoffs for the third consecutive year. And while Brady has a chance to win another Super Bowl, many people have been talking about the star quarterback's divorce from his wife Gisele Bündchen after being married for 13 years. Last week, Brady appeared on the Let's Go! podcast and talked about where his focus is following his divorce.

"I think, you know, we all are going through stuff, you know, we're people, and we're all going through stuff, and obviously, we're all professionals, and we wanna show up to work and do our best. And when you're a professional, that's what professional means," Brady said, per Hollywood Life. "You show up every day with the best possible attitude you can have. You try to compartmentalize things and really focus on what your job is."

Brady and Bündchen finalized their divorce in October 2022. The two have been co-parenting their two children, Benjamin, 13 and Vivian 10, along with focusing on their careers. Earlier in 2022, Brady announced his retirement from the NFL only to unretire a month later. The regular season ended for all NFL teams this past weekend, but Brady and the Buccaneers are now getting ready to face the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card round of the playoffs. Brady played in the final regular season game of the year on Sunday but was taken out in the second quarter since the Buccaneers already clinched a playoff spot. The Buccaneers lost to the Atlanta Falcons to finish the year 8-9. It's the first time Brady has been part of a team that had a losing record in the regular season.

"I was just trying to play as long as I could, but we just had so many injuries and we just had people going in and out," Brady said, per ESPN. "It's tough. You want to give other people opportunities to play. I played a lot this year. Good to see Blaine [Gabbert] go in there and play and throw a touchdown. Good to see Kyle [Trask] play a little bit. Those are all positives." The loss on Sunday is also the first time Brady lost to the Falcons in his career.