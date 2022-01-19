Tom Brady Trolls Philadelphia Eagles After Blowout Playoff Win

Tom Brady had some fun with the Philadelphia Eagles after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took them down in the playoffs this past weekend. The Bucs quarterback took to Twitter this week to celebrate the win. But as Brady was talking, the song “Dreams and Nightmares” began playing. Meek Mill is the artist performing the song and is a native of Philadelphia. The song also was the anthem for the Eagles ahead of their Super Bowl LII victory over Brady and the New England Patriots in the 2017 season, as mentioned by Sports Illustrated.

“Great team win, great team effort,” Brady said. “The games only get bigger from here. Happy Martin Luther King Jr. Day, it’s a great day for all of us to celebrate. [I’m] gonna watch the game tonight and be ready to go next Sunday at three o’clock, here we go, playoff football, let’s go!”

Brady will find anything to motivate him, which makes him very dangerous in the playoffs. In the game on Sunday, Brady threw for 271 yards and two touchdowns in the 31-15 victory against the Eagles. And when speaking to reporters, Brady talked about getting the ball out quickly against the Eagles’ defense despite being sacked four times.

“It was tough conditions out there. It kind of favored more of a running game with the wind — the way that kind of played a factor,” Brady said, per ESPN. “We kind of found a way to kind of play well against a really good football team.” The Bucs are now getting ready to face the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round of the playoffs. Brady faced the Rams in the Super Bowl in 2019 and won the game 13-3. Rams head coach Sean McVay knows how good Brady is, but is confident his team will be ready to get a win this weekend.

“I mean, he’s got so much experience,” McVay said of Brady, per NFL.com. “He’s so smart. He’s so twitchy in his upper half and can beat it up. He recognizes exactly what’s going on. And so, I think the best way is try to influence and affect — move him off his spot, be able to win with your rushes. Easier said than done. It’s why he’s the most successful quarterback of all time.”