Tom Brady Reveals Thought Process Behind Leaving Patriots for Buccaneers

Tom Brady in Tampa Bay Buccaneers colors seems strange to most NFL fans since he was a member of the New England Patriots for 20 years. And while Brady knew a change was needed, the decision wasn't easy for him. In an interview with Peter King of NBC Sports, Brady revealed his thought process when it came to leaving New England for the Bucs, a team that hasn't been to the playoffs since 2007.

"I thought long and hard about making the decision," Brady said to King. "I put a lot of really careful thought into everything that I really valued. I probably listed 20 different things that were important. I had a weighted scale about what was not so important." Brady also said joining the Bucs is a "great opportunity" and he's "happy with the decision" he made. There was speculation about Brady having some animosity towards the organization which led to him leaving. However, Brady told King he left the Patriots on good terms.

"I made a decision to do something different," he said. "It was a very thoughtful decision. It wasn’t a spur of the moment thing. Really since the moment I got here they’ve embraced me. They've embraced me with the opportunity to go and lead the team—that’s a big responsibility for me." Last week, NFL legend Joe Montana revealed he talked to Brady when they were at the Super Bowl earlier this year and explained why Brady left the Patriots.

"I don't think he was happy with the way things were progressing there, and his ability to have input and I think that was a big decision for him to make, to leave there," he said on The Jake Asman Show. And while Montana was surprised to see the Patriots not make a move to sign Brady, he's happy the six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback landed at the place that has talent on both sides of the football.

But did Brady really make the right decision? Sporting News recently released its predictions for the 2020 season and it has the Patriots finishing the season with a 12-4 record and winning the NFC South. As far as the playoffs go, the Buccaneers will win the first two playoffs games before losing to the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship.