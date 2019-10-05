Tom Brady Texts This to His College Equipment Manager After Every Super Bowl Win

Tom Brady is known for his longevity and ability to continually produce, even after entering his 20th NFL season. Everyone wants to know about the secret to his success, and now the answer has been revealed. Apparently, he wears the same shoulder pads that he has since 1995, and texts the same message to his former equipment manager after every Super Bowl victory.

In a recent piece for ESPN, Mike Reiss revealed that the New England Patriots quarterback is still close with his equipment manager, Jon Falk, from the University of Michigan due to him helping build the mindset that has made Brady extremely successful. As the story goes, Falk had 17 Big Ten championship rings at the time that Brady attended Michigan, but he always said that the favorite ring was the next one.

“Tom loved that,” Falk said, according to the article. “So every time I’d walk into the locker room after practice, he’d go, ‘Big Johnny, which one’s your best ring?’ And I’d say, ‘Hey, Tom, you know my favorite ring is my next ring. That’s what I’m looking for — my next ring.’

“He picked that up, and every time he wins a Super Bowl, he’ll text me back and say, ‘Big Johnny, you taught me that. That’s the way I live.’”

Adopting this mindset has worked for the Patriots QB based on his 20 years in the league. Brady has appeared in nine Super Bowls, winning six, to take sole possession of the most rings owned by one player. His track record has been one of success and has sparked constant debates about when he will actually walk away from the league. What else does he have left to prove?

If Falk is any indication, Brady could be continuing to play in the league because he wants to win that next ring. He has six, but his favorite is the one that he hasn’t taken home just yet.

Will the Patriots reach Super Bowl LIV and provide Brady with the opportunity to win his seventh? The answer seems to be “yes.” Led by an ultra-productive defense, the Patriots have reached 4-0 on the season and are set up to win the AFC East once again. The Miami Dolphins have yet to win a game, the New York Jets haven’t had a starting quarterback for two weeks due to Mono, and the Buffalo Bills recently fell to 3-1 after a battle with the Patriots.

Winning the division isn’t guaranteed a quarter of the way through the season, but it appears to be likely. If the Patriots reach the postseason once again, they will become the AFC favorites, putting Brady in position to win yet another ring.

If so, he will cap off the season by texting his former equipment manager.