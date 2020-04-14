Tom Brady Reveals New Tampa Bay TB12 Shirt

It looks like Tom Brady has really moved on from the New England Patriots. On Friday, the current Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback went to Instagram to show off his new shirt which had the TB12 logo and Tampa Bay under it. This is the first time Brady has publicly worn the shirt of his company since the signing with the Bucs, and it can be seen by clicking the link here.

This comes on the heels of Brady making a request for two trademarks – “Tompa Bay” and “Tampa Brady.” The interesting thing about this is Brady is not the only one to request the trademarks. Jenna Laine of ESPN reported a person from St. Petersburg, Florida filed a trademark application for “Tompa Bay” last month for the use of shirts and hats. A man from Phoenix on March 18 put in applications for “Tompa Bay,” “Tompa Bay Beach Club,” “Tompa Bay Florida” and “Tompa Bay Buccaneers.”

Brady is all-in with the Bucs, which is interesting considering he was a member of the Patriots since 2000. When talking about why he joined the Bucs, Brady said: “There were a lot of things that really were intriguing to me about the organization – the players, and the coaches, and the willingness of everyone to try to accomplish the goal of what playing football is, which is to win,” he added. “I’m going to try to do everything I can in my position and what I’m responsible for to make that happen. And I’ve got to trust that everyone else is doing the exact same thing. In that part, it’s no different than what I’ve experienced for 20 years in my own role.”

Brady is joining a Bucs team that hasn’t reached the playoffs since 2007. When Brady was the starter for the Patriots, the team only missed the playoffs twice – 2002 and 2008 when he suffered a season-ending injury. As much as Brady loves the Patriots and the New England community, he knew he needed to move on.

“I don’t think there was a final, final decision until it happened. I would say I probably knew before the start of last season,” Brady said during his interview on Howard Stern last week. Despite moving on from the Pats, Brady did wish the team success going forward.