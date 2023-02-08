Tom Brady Reportedly 'Talked' Through Second Retirement With Gisele Bündchen

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are no longer married, but that doesn't mean they have stopped supporting each other. According to US Weekly, the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback turned to his ex-wife when deciding if he should retire for a second time.

"Tom and Gisele are on cordial terms," the insider told US Weekly while also mentioning that they "talked this through before he came to the final decision." Bündchen has reportedly been "a real rock" throughout the process despite filing for divorce from Brady back in October.

Brady, 45, announced his retirement on Feb. 1, which is one year after he retired from the NFL for the first time. "I'm retiring. For good," Brady announced in a video he shared on social media. "I know the process was a pretty big deal last time so when I woke up this morning I just figured I'd press record and let you guys know first. So I won't be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year. Thank you, guys, so much, to every single one of you for supporting me. My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors, I could go on forever. There's too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn't change a thing. Love you all."

It was reported when Brady retired from the NFL for the first time only to return a month later, that didn't sit well with his then-wife. "Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time," a source exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2022. "Tom is doing everything he can to make it up to her, they're working through things and trying to come out the other side."

Brady began his NFL career in 2000 when he was selected by the New England Patriots in the sixth round of the NFL Draft. He became the starting QB in 2001 and went on to lead the Patriots to nine Super Bowl appearances and six Super Bowl wins in 19 seasons. In 2020, Brady signed a contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and led the team to a Super Bowl title during the 2020 season. He finished his career with five Super Bowl MVP awards, three NFL MVP awards and is the NFL all-time passing leader in yards (89,214) and touchdowns (649).