Tom Brady Spotted Wearing New England Patriots Gear With Former Teammates

Could Tom Brady return to the New England Patriots if he decides to move on from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the 2022 season? The superstar quarterback posted a photo on Twitter of himself and former teammates Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola wearing Patriots gear. Brady joked as if all four were returning to New England but indicated they were together and wearing the Patriots gear for the new movie 80 for Brady, which will be released next year.

Variety was the first to report that the four NFL stars were going to be in the film. Brady is starring in and producing 80 for Brady which will also feature Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Rita Moreno. The movie is based on a true story of four girlfriends in their '80s who are Brady fans and travel to Super Bowl LI to see him play. This is the Super Bowl where the Patriots rallied from a 28-3 deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons to win their fifth championship in franchise history.

BREAKING NEWS: Nah just kidding, we did get the band back together to shoot 80 for Brady though. pic.twitter.com/lmiCFulwrH — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 14, 2022

"We've been part of a lot of battles together," Brady told Variety. "We've never been on a movie set together, but it felt like we were back in the locker room when we were there. Anytime I get my friends involved in things that I'm doing, it makes it that much more enjoyable for me."

Brady was a member of the Patriots from 2000-2019 and helped the team win six Super Bowls. Gronkowski played in New England from 2010-2018 and won three Super Bowls with Brady. Edelman was with the Patriots from 2009-2020 and also won three titles. Amendola was in New England from 2013-2017 and won two championships.

"The costume team did an incredible job of keeping everything as authentic as possible," Brady said. "They had amazing attention to detail, even matching old team locker room photos to make sure we were recreating the scenes exactly as they were." While Brady is filming his new movie, he is also getting ready for the 2022 NFL season. He retired from the league in February but decided to return in March. Brady led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl win in 2020 and has a chance to win it again this season.