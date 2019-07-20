Tom Brady Sends Birthday Love to Wife Gisele Bundchen

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady marked wife Gisele Bundchen‘s 38th birthday with a loving Instagram post to honor the Brazilian supermodel. Bundchen and Brady have been married since 2009 and share two children, daughter Vivian, 6, and son Benjamin, 9. The new Instagram post was much less dramatic than Brady’s posts showing him and Vivian jumping over a waterfall.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Jul 20, 2019 at 7:00am PDT

“Happy Birthday Mamai!” Brady wrote in the caption Saturday.

He added in Portuguese, “You are the light that illuminates our days… We love you so much.”

Brady’s post became a venue for fans and celebrities to wish Bundchen a happy birthday, since Bundchen has not posted on her own Instagram page in four days.

“Happy [birthday],” Dancing with the Stars host Erin Andrews wrote.

“Happy Birthday [Bundchen] — you’re such an incredible soul and light in this world. Praying for you and sending you lots of positive meditations for the year ahead,” host Jay Shetty wrote. “Thank you for sharing your wisdom with the world.”

The new post was nowhere near as scary as the post Brady shared on Friday from Costa Rica. The video showed Brady and Vivan jumping from a waterfall. While the clip revealed that Brady does not have a future in synchronized diving, Brady believes Vivian might have a future at the Olympics.

“If Vivi is going to be an Olympic champion one day, it probably won’t be in synchronized diving,” Brady wrote. “Daddy always gives her a 10 though!”

On July 9, Bundchen shared a photo of herself striking a yoga pose, along with a caption asking fans to imagine a world where they take care of their bodies as much as their phones.

“Imagine if we recharged as often as we recharge our phones? Most of the time we don’t realize we are burned out until we are completely drained — mentally, emotionally, and physically,” Bundchen wrote. “It definitely doesn’t feel good when I’m like this, and that’s why I try to find time to recharge every day, whether meditating, praying, taking a walk in nature, enjoying the sunrise or even just taking a moment to breath deeply. I think we would be much happier if we took a little time to recharge our batteries everyday. What recharges your batteries? What helps you to reconnect to yourself and bring you peace?”

Brady is now on a break from preparing for the upcoming 2019 Patriots season. The 41-year-old Brady and the Patriots will be looking to win a seventh Super Bowl after winning Super Bowl LIII over the Los Angeles Rams in February. The team could have a new player though, as Brady teased Julian Edelman that Vivan might join up.

Photo credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images