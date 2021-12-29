Tom Brady Says NFL Sent Him Warning After Throwing Tablet

Tom Brady went viral during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 9-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 15. He was seen throwing a tablet to express his frustration, which led to a warning from the NFL, according to Brady when he spoke about it on the Let’s Go! podcast with Jim Gray Monday night.

“I did get a warning from the NFL,” Brady said with a chuckle to Gray, per ESPN. “I can’t throw another Surface or else I get fined. Imagine that! Imagine that.” Brady issued an apology for the incident, which took place in the fourth quarter after he threw an interception. “I won’t throw another Surface,” Brady said. “Although I think it was pretty good marketing for the Surface at the end of the day. I think it worked out pretty well for them.”

The good news for Microsoft Surface is Brady had no incidents in Week 16 as he led the Buccaneers to a 32-6 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and they have clinched the NFC South. Brady threw for 232 yards and one touchdown in the win and now has thrown 37 touchdown passes this season.

“We lost a lot. We lost a lot,” Brady said of the injuries after the game, per ESPN. “And I don’t think you just make up for it overnight. We’re gonna have to learn each other. We’re gonna have to do some different things for the guys that are in there —guys are gonna have to keep getting better and making improvements. Hopefully, we can get some guys back this week and then get a bit stronger at these positions.”

Brady went on to say that he’s happy the Buccaneers won their first division title since 2007, despite some bumps on the road. “I’m not taking anything for granted,” Brady said. “Winning the division is hard to do. And we’ve earned it. We’re 11-4. It’s not the greatest record in the world, but it’s certainly not the worst either. So 11-4 — I’ll take it. We lost some tough games. I think we’ve learned from each of those tough losses.” Brady is looking to win his second consecutive Super Bowl and eighth overall.