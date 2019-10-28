Tom Brady Reveals Rare Photo of His Mom Galynn With Daughter Vivian

Before New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady took the field on Sunday, the six-time Super Bowl champion shared a rare photo of his mother Galynn Brady and daughter Vivian on Instagram. Brady spent part of his Saturday with his mother, who successfully beat breast cancer. Brady and wife Gisele Bundchen are also parents to son Benjamin Brady.

“I couldn’t imagine a Mom and a Daughter that I could possibly love and adore more then these two,” Brady wrote, alongside a photo of Galynn and Vivian with a crafts book. “Today we were able to spend the afternoon talking and reading and catching up on our busy lives. But family is always number 1, and these two fill my heart every day! Grandma and Vivi.”

Brady added three heart emojis to the post, which has been liked more than 329,000 times.

“My heart just melted,” Bundchen wrote in the comments.

Galynn fought breast cancer during the 2016 season, and missed all of her son’s games that year until Super Bowl LI. After Super Bowl LII, which saw Brady lead the Patriots to a 25-point comeback against the Atlanta Falcons, Galynn said her cancer went into remission.

During the Jimmy Fund Radio Telethon in August, Brady said his mother is doing much better.

“She gets her scans I think every three months, and she’s really done well,” he told WEEI in August. “It’s been a while since she finished her treatments. We’re always kind of praying and hoping they come back clean. So far they have, and we’re very blessed. It’s touched our lives, and it’s touched my mom’s life, and it gives you perspective on life when you go through those things. I think we’re very thankful for all the people who supported her and for all the people that are doing great work in the world.”

Brady said his mother’s fight helped him appreciate how important it is to spend as much time as possible with family.

“You see firsthand how everyone deals with different adversities, and you deal with different things, but nothing like life and death,” Brady continued. “That’s ultimately what really matters in life. You don’t sweat the small things in life, at least I try not to. You think about the big things and that’s who you love and care about. The things they’re going through and how they’re managing the adversities and stress in their life. That’s really puts to the test, at least our family was at different times.”

The new photo Brady shared on Saturday marked Galynn’s first appearance on his Instagram page since Oct. 11. After the Patriots beat the New York Giants, he had a “ladies night” at Gilette Stadium, with Galynn, Bundchen and sister Julie Brady.

On Sunday, the 42-year-old Brady and the Patriots beat the Cleveland Browns 27-13 to advance to 8-0 on the season. Brady finished the day with 20 completions on 36 attempts for 259 yards and two touchdowns.

Brady and Bunchen are parents to Vivian, 6, and Benjamin, 9. Brady and actress Bridget Moynahan share John Edward Thomas Moynahan, 12.

Photo credit: Billie Weiss/Getty Images